LEP Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Champions League Match Preview

RB Leipzig square off against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday. The first leg of this encounter is set to be played in Hungary at the Puskas Arena on 16 February with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (Wednesday, February 17) according to IST. Let's have a look at the LEP vs LIV Dream11 prediction and playing 11 alongside other details of this clash.

RB Leipzig could not play the UCL tie at Red Bull Arena due to COVID-19 restrictions in Germany meaning that the match in Hungary is technically a home game for the German outfit. They walk into the match following a great run of form as Nagelsmann's side have registered four straight victories in their previous outings. Walking into the match as the second-ranked team in Germany, Die Roten Bullen will view this match as an opportunity to gather a massive advantage in their favour before heading into the reverse fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, suffered a humiliating loss to Leicester City over the weekend as Brendan Rodgers' side ended the match 3-1 in Leicester City's favour. Despite a turnaround in fortunes in November, The Reds of Merseyside are back to being inconsistent with individual errors leading to poor results. Jurgen Klopp's men will walk into the match following three straight losses to Brighton, Manchester City, and Leicester as the English outfit seems desperate for a win. A victory against the German side on Tuesday will do a world of good for Klopp's men in getting some confidence back as they look to going back to their ruthless best.

LEP vs LIV Playing 11

RB Leipzig- Peter Gulacsi, Marcel Halstenberg, Dayot Upamecano, Willi Orban, Marcel Sabitzer, Nordi Mukiele, Angelino, Kampl, Christopher Nkunku, Olmo, Yussuf Poulsen

Liverpool - Alisson Becker, Jordan Henderson, Ozan Kabak, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane

LEP vs LIV Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Peter Gulacsi

Defenders- Nordi Mukiele, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Willi Orban, Andrew Robertson

Midfielders- Angelino, Sadio Mane, Marcel Sabitzer, Thiago Alcantara

Strikers- Mohamed Salah, Yussuf Poulsen

LEP vs LIV Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Mohamed Salah or Marcel Sabitzer

Vice-Captain- Yussuf Poulsen or Sadio Mane

LEP vs LIV Match Prediction

With Liverpool still going through an injury crisis and starting the match without their first-choice centre-back duo, RB Leipzig start the match as favourites. However, the Reds of Merseyside have the habit of never giving up and will rely on their attacking duo of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to find the back of the net. We predict a draw as the result of the first leg as Klopp and Nagelsmann lock horns in a tactical battle on Tuesday.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-1 Liverpool

Note: The above LEP vs LIV Dream11 prediction, LEP vs LIV Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LEP vs LIV Dream11 Team and LEP vs LIV Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.