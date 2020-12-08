LEP Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, UEFA Champions League Match Preview

RB Leipzig is set to play English giants Manchester United in what will be one of their most crucial fixtures in the UEFA Champions League. The match is set to be played at the Red Bull Arena on December 9, Wednesday (in India) and will kickoff at 1:30 AM IST. Let's have a look at our LEP vs MUN Dream11 prediction, LEP vs MUN Dream11 team among other details of this thrilling encounter.

The final group stage fixture between Manchester United and RB Leipzig holds the same importance as a knockout fixture. The Group H table consists of Manchester United, RB Leipzig, and French giants Paris Saint-Germain. All those 3 teams have managed 9 points off their previous 5 games. With only goal difference spreading the trio, all the teams walk into their final group stage fixture with an aim to win. The pressure lies on Manchester United and RB Leipzig as PSG face a comparatively easy opponent in Istanbul Basaksehir for their final group stage fixture.

Squads for LEP vs MUN Dream11 team

RB Leipzig- Péter Gulácsi, Philipp Tschauner, Tim Schreiber, Josep Martínez, Angeliño, Willi Orban, Fabrice Hartmann, Hugo Novoa Ramos, Dennis Borkowski, Dayot Upamecano Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl, Eric Martel, Ibrahima Konaté, Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg, Amadou Haidara,, Joscha Wosz, Marcel Sabitzer, Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Forsberg, Hwang Hee-Chan, Justin Kluivert, Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Alexander Sørloth, Lazar Samardzic, Nordi Mukiele, Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs

Manchester United - David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Dean Henderson, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Daniel James, Facundo Pellistri, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Teden Mengi

LEP vs MUN playing 11 (predicted)

RB Leipzig Peter -Gulacsi, Nordi Mukiele, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Angelino, Marcel Sabitzer, Kevin Kampl, Emil Forsberg, Amadou Haidara, Yussuf Poulsen, Dani Olmo

Manchester United: De Gea, Lindelof, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka, Telles, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford

LEP vs MUN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- D. Gea

Defenders- Aaron Wan-Bissaka D. Upamecano, Harry Maguire, N. Mukiele

Midfielders- B. Fernandes, E. Forsberg, M. Sabitzer, Angelino

Forwards- M.Rashford, C Nkunku

LEP vs MUN match prediction

Manchester United thrashed RB Leipzig 5-0 at Old Trafford and will have to come out with a similar performance in order to qualify for the knock out stages of the UCL. A win for either team will ensure it’s a qualification to the next round. The English outfit knows’ how to handle the pressure and we predict a win for the English giants who can dump the German outfit to the Europa League.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-3 Manchester United.

Note: The above LEP vs MUN Dream11 prediction LEP vs MUN Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LEP vs MUN Dream11 team and LEP vs MUN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

