LEP Vs PDB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig will host Steffen Baumgart's Paderborn FC at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday, June 6 at 7 pm IST. Third-placed RB Leipzig will, hope to strengthen their grip for a top-four finish in the Bundesliga against Paderborn who are facing relegation, sitting at the bottom of the table. Here is the LEP vs PDB Dream11 prediction, LEP vs PDB Dream11 team and the LEP vs PDB Dream11 top picks for the weekend clash.

ALSO READ: After Losing Out On Timo Werner, Liverpool Are Reportedly Going After Jadon Sancho

LEP vs PDB Dream11 prediction and preview

RB Leipzig were once in charge of the title race and leading the Bundesliga table but a string of inconsistent results have seen them slip to third. Leipzig still have their destiny in their own hands when it comes to securing Champions League qualification for next season. Julian Nagelsmann's side have acquired 58 points so far and have won two out of their last four games, remaining undefeated since the return of football after the coronavirus break, currently in third place.

ALSO READ: Odisha FC Sign Antonay, Meher

Paderborn are currently at the bottom of the table facing relegation to Bundesliga 2. With just 19 points from 29 games, Paderborn's woeful record has seen them win only four games while suffering 18 defeats. Due to Paderborn's horrendous campaign and form this season, RB Leipzig are expected to win thiss game.

LEP vs PDB Dream11 prediction: Probable starting lineup

RB Leipzig (Predicted playing XI)- Gulacsi; Halstenberg, Upamecano, Klostermann; Angelino, Laimer, Sabitzer, Mukiele; Werner, Nkunku; Schick.

Paderborn FC (Predicted playing XI)- Zingerle; Jans, Hunemeier, Strohdiek, Collins; Proger, Gjasula, Vasiladis, Abtwu Adjei; Mamba, Srbeny.

ALSO READ: Premier League Fixtures Released With Liverpool 2 Wins Away From Becoming Champions

LEP vs PDB Dream11 prediction: LEP vs PDB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Leopold Zingerle

Defenders - Angelino, Dayot Upamecano, Lukas Klostermann

Midfielders - Christopher Nkunku, Marcel Sabitzer (VC), Klaus Gjasula, Sebastian Vasiliadis

Forwards - Timo Werner (C), Patrik Schick, Dennis Srbeny

LEP vs PDB Dream11 prediction: LEP vs PDB Dream11 top picks

LEP vs PDB Dream11 top picks for RB Leipzig - Timo Werner, Marcel Sabitzer

LEP vs PDB Dream11 top picks for Paderborn FC - Dennis Srbeny, Sebastian Vasiliadis

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Misses Barcelona Training For 2nd Consecutive Day After Quadriceps Injury

Note: The LEP vs PDB Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the LEP VS PDB Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.