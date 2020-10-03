LEP Vs SCH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

In another exciting matchday, RB Leipzig will take on Schalke 04 on Matchday 3 of the Bundesliga this weekend. The LEP vs SCH match is set to begin at 10:00 pm IST on October 3 from the Red Bull Arena. Here is our LEP vs SCH Dream11 prediction, LEP vs SCH Dream11 team and LEP vs SCH top picks.
Back on our patch 🙌#RBLS04 coming at you from 18:30 CEST 🕡— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) October 3, 2020
🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/BBxJ3RsHOX
Also Read | Union Berlin Routs Mainz 4-0 For Biggest Bundesliga Win
RB Leipzig have gotten off to a decent start in the Bundesliga this season. Last year’s second runners-up, Leipzig have started their 2020-2021 season with a win and a draw. Amadou Haidara, Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Fosberg scored a goal each to help Leipzig put their first three points on the table. In last week’s game against Bayer Leverkusen, Emil Fosberg scored the sole goal for Leipzig to earn the team another point. RB Leipzig are currently in 5th place.
Meanwhile, Schalke 04 have had a disappointing start. After ending last year’s season in 12th place, the side would’ve hoped for a better beginning to their 2020-2021 season. Instead, they have lost both their matches. Schalke took a huge beating 8-0 in their first match against Bayern Munich. The next match was only slightly better, with Mark Uth scoring in the 93rd minute to save the side from another goalless defeat. Schalke lost the match 1-3 to Werder Bremen. They are in last place on the table as of now with David Warner being shown the door.
Also Read | Tottenham Signs Vinicius, Sheffield United Adds Brewster
GK: Péter Gulácsi
Defenders: Lukas Klostermann, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg
Midfielders: Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl, Angelino
Forwards: Dani Olmo, Emil Forsberg, Yussuf Poulsen
GK: Ralf Fährmann
Defenders: Timo Becker, Salif Sane, Matija Nastasic, Bastian Oczipka
Midfielders: Omar Mascarell, Alessandro Schöpf, Sebastian Rudy
Forwards: Nabil Bentaleb, Mark Uth, Goncalo Paciencia
RB Leipzig: Amadou Haidara, Emil Forsberg, Yussuf Poulsen
Schalke 04: Mark Uth, Goncalo Paciencia
Also Read | Premier League Transfers: Latest On Sancho, Aouar, Dembele And More
Ralf Fährmann (GK), Lukas Klostermann, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, Amadou Haidara, Emil Forsberg, Yussuf Poulsen, Mark Uth, Goncalo Paciencia, Angelino, Omar Mascarell
According to our LEP vs SCH Dream11 prediction, RB Leipzig will win the match.
Also Read | Man United Trolled After Drawing PSG, Leipzig In The Champions League 'Group Of Death'