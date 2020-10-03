LEP Vs SCH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

In another exciting matchday, RB Leipzig will take on Schalke 04 on Matchday 3 of the Bundesliga this weekend. The LEP vs SCH match is set to begin at 10:00 pm IST on October 3 from the Red Bull Arena. Here is our LEP vs SCH Dream11 prediction, LEP vs SCH Dream11 team and LEP vs SCH top picks.

LEP vs SCH live: LEP vs SCH Dream11 prediction and match preview

RB Leipzig have gotten off to a decent start in the Bundesliga this season. Last year’s second runners-up, Leipzig have started their 2020-2021 season with a win and a draw. Amadou Haidara, Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Fosberg scored a goal each to help Leipzig put their first three points on the table. In last week’s game against Bayer Leverkusen, Emil Fosberg scored the sole goal for Leipzig to earn the team another point. RB Leipzig are currently in 5th place.

Meanwhile, Schalke 04 have had a disappointing start. After ending last year’s season in 12th place, the side would’ve hoped for a better beginning to their 2020-2021 season. Instead, they have lost both their matches. Schalke took a huge beating 8-0 in their first match against Bayern Munich. The next match was only slightly better, with Mark Uth scoring in the 93rd minute to save the side from another goalless defeat. Schalke lost the match 1-3 to Werder Bremen. They are in last place on the table as of now with David Warner being shown the door.

LEP vs SCH Dream11 prediction: Playing XI

LEP vs SCH live: RB Leipzig probable playing XI

GK: Péter Gulácsi

Defenders: Lukas Klostermann, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg

Midfielders: Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl, Angelino

Forwards: Dani Olmo, Emil Forsberg, Yussuf Poulsen

LEP vs SCH live: Schalke 04 predicted starting lineup

GK: Ralf Fährmann

Defenders: Timo Becker, Salif Sane, Matija Nastasic, Bastian Oczipka

Midfielders: Omar Mascarell, Alessandro Schöpf, Sebastian Rudy

Forwards: Nabil Bentaleb, Mark Uth, Goncalo Paciencia

LEP vs SCH Dream11 prediction: Key Players

RB Leipzig: Amadou Haidara, Emil Forsberg, Yussuf Poulsen

Schalke 04: Mark Uth, Goncalo Paciencia

LEP vs SCH live: LEP vs SCH Dream11 team

Ralf Fährmann (GK), Lukas Klostermann, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, Amadou Haidara, Emil Forsberg, Yussuf Poulsen, Mark Uth, Goncalo Paciencia, Angelino, Omar Mascarell

LEP vs SCH live: LEP vs SCH Dream11 prediction

According to our LEP vs SCH Dream11 prediction, RB Leipzig will win the match.

Note: The LEP vs SCH Dream11 prediction and LEP vs SCH Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LEP vs SCH Dream11 team and LEP vs SCH Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

