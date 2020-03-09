LEP Vs TOT Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Champions League Live Schedule

RB Leipzig will go up against Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash on Tuesday. The Germans have a one-goal (away) advantage over Jose Mourinho and Co. and will be favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of the ongoing Champions League knockout stage. Jose Mourinho will be without the services of Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane and Steven Bergwijn on Tuesday at the Red Bull Arena. You can play the LEP vs TOT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the LEP vs TOT Dream11 prediction and squad details.
Also Read | ZEN vs UFA Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Russian Premier League live schedule
ℹ️ #RBLTOT— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) March 9, 2020
The game is currently not at risk of cancellation due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak.
We remain in close contact with Health Authorities and the the match will go ahead as planned, with the fans being able to enjoy the match in the ground.@SpursOfficial
Also Read | Leicester City vs Aston Villa live streaming details, team news, Premier League standings
Péter Gulácsi, Yvon Mvogo, Tim Schreiber, Philipp Tschauner, Angeliño, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté, Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg, Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams, Christopher Nkunku, Hannes Wolf, Nordi Mukiele, Ethan Ampadu, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Tom Krauss, Marcel Sabitzer, Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Forsberg, Timo Werner, Ademola Lookman, Patrik Schick, Dani Olmo, Fabrice Hartmann
Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Paulo Gazzaniga, Alfie Whiteman, Brandon Austin, Dennis Cirkin, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon, Juan Foyth, Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sánchez, Harry Winks, Victor Wanyama, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Serge Aurier, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Oliver Skipp, Gedson Fernandes, Ben Davies, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn, Troy Parrott
Also Read | Erling Haaland's father hints at Real Madrid move in the future with this comment
Date - March 10, 2020
Kick-Off time - 1:30 AM IST (March 11, 2020)
Venue - Red Bull Arena
Also Read | Manchester City have ordered extra Carabao Cup medals to give to players who didn't play
Goalkeeper: H Lloris (VC)
Defenders: S Aurier, T Alderweireld, M Halstenberg, L Klostermann
Midfielders: G Lo Celso, E Dier, M Sabitzer, K Laimer
Forwards: L Moura, T Werner (C)
RB Leipzig will start as favourites to win against Tottenham Hotspur in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash on Tuesday.
Also Read | Spurs, Liverpool, PSG seek Champions League revival