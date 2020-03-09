LEP Vs TOT Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Champions League Live Schedule

RB Leipzig will go up against Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash on Tuesday. The Germans have a one-goal (away) advantage over Jose Mourinho and Co. and will be favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of the ongoing Champions League knockout stage. Jose Mourinho will be without the services of Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane and Steven Bergwijn on Tuesday at the Red Bull Arena. You can play the LEP vs TOT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the LEP vs TOT Dream11 prediction and squad details.

LEP vs TOT Dream11 team: RB Leipzig issue Coronavirus match update ahead of Spurs clash

ℹ️ #RBLTOT



The game is currently not at risk of cancellation due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak.



We remain in close contact with Health Authorities and the the match will go ahead as planned, with the fans being able to enjoy the match in the ground.@SpursOfficial — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) March 9, 2020

LEP vs TOT Dream11 prediction

LEP vs TOT Dream11 prediction - RB Leipzig squad

Péter Gulácsi, Yvon Mvogo, Tim Schreiber, Philipp Tschauner, Angeliño, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté, Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg, Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams, Christopher Nkunku, Hannes Wolf, Nordi Mukiele, Ethan Ampadu, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Tom Krauss, Marcel Sabitzer, Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Forsberg, Timo Werner, Ademola Lookman, Patrik Schick, Dani Olmo, Fabrice Hartmann

LEP vs TOT Dream11 prediction - Tottenham Hotspur squad

Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Paulo Gazzaniga, Alfie Whiteman, Brandon Austin, Dennis Cirkin, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon, Juan Foyth, Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sánchez, Harry Winks, Victor Wanyama, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Serge Aurier, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Oliver Skipp, Gedson Fernandes, Ben Davies, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn, Troy Parrott

LEP vs TOT Dream11 match schedule

Date - March 10, 2020

Kick-Off time - 1:30 AM IST (March 11, 2020)

Venue - Red Bull Arena

LEP vs TOT Dream11 top picks: LEP vs TOT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: H Lloris (VC)

Defenders: S Aurier, T Alderweireld, M Halstenberg, L Klostermann

Midfielders: G Lo Celso, E Dier, M Sabitzer, K Laimer

Forwards: L Moura, T Werner (C)

LEP vs TOT Dream11 prediction

RB Leipzig will start as favourites to win against Tottenham Hotspur in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash on Tuesday.

Note: Please keep in mind that this LEP vs TOT Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The LEP vs TOT Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

