Leroy Sane Drops Major Bomb Announcing Kai Havertz's Move To Chelsea, Fans Go WILD

The Kai Havertz saga has been going on for months now. Initially, press reports covering football transfer news had disclosed that the German had his heart set out on a move to Real Madrid. However, in recent times, the Kai Havertz transfer story has taken a new turn. The Bayer Leverkusen star has been heavily linked with Chelsea, with reports covering Chelsea transfer news suggesting that the player now prefers a move to the Premier League club.

Leroy Sané accidentally leaking the signing of Havertz ?



Here we goooooo👀💙 https://t.co/gq6KngAi69 — Elizabeth Helenek (@elizabethhhh_28) July 23, 2020

Also Read: Kai Havertz Transfer News: Leverkusen Star To Put In Transfer Request To Push Chelsea Move

Leroy Sane drops huge Kai Havertz transfer bomb

While Chelsea transfer news reports have been suggesting that a fee is yet to be agreed between Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich's new signing Leroy Sane has all but confirmed the 21-year-old’s impending move to London. Sane was unveiled as a Bayern Munich player on Thursday and dropped a major transfer bomb regarding the Kai Havertz transfer race during his unveiling. The winger praised Chelsea for bringing in two German players, with Leroy Sane suggesting that he thinks Chelsea made good deals by bringing Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to the Premier League in a single season. He then went on to talk about how young talent develops well in Germany, and that, naturally, foreign clubs will be interested in young Germans as well.

Mad.... Me no fit wait for next season o — festyblaq (@FUduevbo) July 23, 2020

Also Read: Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

Chelsea fans go WILD after latest Kai Havertz transfer news

I am German and can confirm that he actually said that. Wtf😂 looks like it's a done deal — CFC_barhooo (@barhooo97) July 23, 2020

As soon as Leroy Sane made the statement in the press conference, Chelsea fans couldn’t hold their excitement on Twitter. The video of the winger making the admission went viral, with several accounts which cover Chelsea transfer news running with it. Fans tweeted about how they can’t wait for next season when Chelsea will have a frontline of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech. Another fan, after hearing the Kai Havertz transfer update expressed his excitement by sharing a GIF of a young baby dancing on a table. Several fans were also surprised at the fact that Leroy Sane gave this piece of football transfer news so openly, with many reconfirming the player’s statements by asking for accurate translations of what the winger said in German.

Looks like a done deal, but I'm not celebrating yet pic.twitter.com/BrPGdfhEIX — Daniel Eshun (@daniel1tone) July 24, 2020

Also Read: How Barcelona And Juventus will Profit From The Arthur-Pjanic Swap Worth A Combined €137m

Chelsea transfer news: Kai Havertz transfer round-up

Bit different - Leroy Sané basically knows that Kai Havertz wants to join Chelsea. Havertz is pushing by two weeks. His contract until June 2025 is ready as said days ago. “The player is not a problem”.

Chelsea are going to start talks with Leverkusen to find an agremeent 🔵 #CFC https://t.co/wTyNyPkM6O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2020

Several press reports have disclosed that the young German wants to move to London this season, with the player having agreed personal terms with Chelsea as well. However, the Kai Havertz transfer fee appears to be the stumbling block between the two clubs, with Chelsea yet to begin negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen. While the German club value Havertz at £90m, Chelsea are hoping that they can finalise the Kai Havertz transfer fee at £70m plus add-ons. Reports covering football transfer news have even suggested that the player has already told his teammates that he wants to leave the club this summer. With Leroy Sane’s latest statements, it looks like the Kai Havertz transfer saga will reach its conclusion as soon as the two clubs look set to agree on a transfer fee.

Also Read: Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Step Up Pursuit Of Leverkusen's £80m Star Kai Havertz

Image Courtesy: instagram/leroysane19, instagram/kaihavertz29