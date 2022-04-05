'Let The Kids Win': Lionel Messi's Wife 'angry' With Leo Over Football Game With Sons

Argentine football superstar, Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo took to her official Instagram handle on Monday and posted a series of videos on her stories, where the footballer was seen playing football with their three sons in their backyard. Messi seemed competitive even against his sons, as his wife hilariously requested him to let the kids win. In the first video posted by Antonela, Messi can be seen passing the ball to his sons, while in the second video he himself scores the goal, with the eldest son standing as the goalkeeper.

Antonela captioned the second story saying “Let the kids win,” in Spanish alongside an angry face emoji. Messi and his childhood sweetheart Antonela have three sons Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro and the Paris Saint-Germain footballer is spending valuable time with his family before returning to on-field action. Messi joined PSG in August 2021 following a transfer from the Spanish giants Barcelona, where he spent over 21 years.

More about Lionel Messi's move to PSG

After debuting for Barcelona in 2004, Messi went on to make 778 appearances for the club and also scored 672 goals in total. However, his goal tally in club football has seemingly taken a halt following his exit from the Camp Nou side as he has scored only eight goals in 27 appearances for PSG in the current season. He last played for the French club during the Ligue 1 game against FC Lorient and scored his third Ligue 1 goal of the season on April 3, 2022.

Reports about Lionel Messi wanting to leave PSG

The 34-year-old has been linked with reports stating that he is unhappy at Paris and may consider a move out of the team in the coming season. However, Messi is contracted with PSG until 2023 and the club may not want to lose out on him yet, given that the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar is a few months away. He is known to have a huge market value and PSG might not want to see themselves in a tricky situation after letting him go. With that said the world might also see Messi paying a World Cup for the final time as he continues to grow older.

(Image: @antonelaroccuzzo/Instagram)