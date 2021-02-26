 LET Vs ATH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, LaLiga 2021 Game Preview

Levante (LET) will lock horns with Athletic Club (ATH) at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia on Friday, February 26. The LaLiga clash between the two sides is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time (Saturday, February 27 at 1:30 AM IST). Here's a look at our LET vs ATH Dream11 prediction, team and top picks for the game.

ALSO READ: Haaland Transfer: Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Approves Move For Dortmund Striker

Levante vs Athletic Club preview

Levante currently sit in seventh place on the LaLiga standings, with seven wins,10 draws and seven defeats this season. Paco Lopez's men will be full of confidence after recording an impressive 2-0 win over league leaders Atletico Madrid last weekend. Levante will now be hoping to build on that result and possibly grab a European spot for next season.

ALSO READ: When Is The Europa League Draw? Europa League Round Of 16 Teams Confirmed

Meanwhile, Athletic Club are 10th on the LaLiga table, with eight wins, five draws and 10 defeats this season. Marcelino Toral's men were held to a 1-1 draw against Villarreal in their last league outing and are unbeaten in their previous five games across all competitions.

LET vs ATH match prediction

Levante have found some form over the recent weeks and our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for the hosts.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo Nazario Greatest Football Player Ever, Not Cristiano Ronaldo: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Levante vs Athletic Club predicted line-ups

Predicted starting line-up for Levante: Cardenas; Miramon, Duarte, Rober; Coke, Malsa, Vukcevic, Tono; De Frutos, Leon, Morales.

Predicted starting line up for Athletic Club: Simon; De Marcos, Yeray, Nunez, Yuri; Berenguer, Vesga, Lopez, Muniain; R Garcia, Williams.

LET vs ATH Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Simon

Defenders: Duarte, Miramon, Yuri

Midfielders: Berenguer, Muniain (C), Vukcevic, Tono

Forwards: R. Garcia, Williams, Morales (VC)

LET vs ATH Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Levante: Miramon, Morales, Berengeur.

Jose Luis Morales has registered 10 goals and 3 assists from 24 appearances in the league this season for Levante.

Top picks for Athletic Club: Garcia, Muniain, Williams.

Inaki Williams has registered five goals and four assists from 23 appearances for Athletic Bilbao this season

ALSO READ: Zidane Could Join Juventus As Pirlo's Struggle Continues, Real Madrid To Go For Mourinho?

Note: The aforementioned LET vs ATH Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. Our LET vs ATH Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Levante, Athletic Club Instagram