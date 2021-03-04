LET Vs ATH Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Copa Del Rey Match Preview

Quick links:
Levante host Athletic Bilbao as both teams look to book a spot in the Copa del Rey finals and battle it out for the win in the second leg of the semi-final on Thursday. The match will be played on March 4 at Estadio Ciutat de Valencia with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (Friday, March 5) according to IST. Let's have a look at the LET vs ATH Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other match details of this clash.
📢 ¡𝗘𝘀 𝗲𝗹 𝗱𝗶́𝗮!— Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) March 4, 2021
🆚 @LevanteUD
🕘 21:00 horas
🏟️ Ciutat de València
📺 @cuatro / @DAZN_ES
📲 #LevanteAthletic #BiziAmetsa 🏆 #AthleticClub 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/bOjHziT41c
Levante have done reasonably well in their LaLiga campaign as they sit in the top half of the Spanish top tier league table. The hosts are currently on a three-match unbeaten run and will take confidence from their previous outings as they have managed to pull off a draw and also pocket a win against heavyweights and league leaders Atletico Madrid. They walk into the match after recording a 1-1 draw against Athletic Club in the first leg of the Copa del Rey. With a crucial away goal in their pocket, Paco Lopez's men will be brimming with confidence and will look to edge out a narrow win to advance to the Copa del Rey final.
Athletic Club on the other hand will take the trip to Valencia after playing out a 1-1 draw in their first leg of the Copa del Rey. The visitors will be happy with the draw as they conceded only a single goal to Levante and will look to take advantage of the situation as an early goal for Marcelino's men will push all pressure on the hosts.
Levante - Aitor Fernandez, Jorge Miramon, Ruben Vezo, Carlos Clerc, Oscar Duarte, Rober Pier, Jose Luis Morales, Mickael Malsa, Jorge de Frutos, Dani Gomez, Roger Marti
Athletic Club - Unai Simon, Yeray Alvarez, Unai Nunez, Ander Capa, Yuri Berchiche, Mikel Vesga, Unai Lopez, Oscar de Marcos, Inaki Williams, Iker Muniain, Raul Garcia
Goalkeeper- Unai Simon
Defenders- Jorge Miramon, Yuri Berchiche, Oscar Duarte, Ander Capa
Midfielders- Jorge de Frutos, Unai Lopez, Mickael Malsa
Strikers- Inaki Williams, Roger Marti, Raul Garcia
Captain- Inaki Williams or Jorge de Frutos
Vice-Captain- Roger Marti or Raul Garcia
A clean sheet for Levante will be enough for the hosts to see off their opponents and book a slot for themselves in the final of the Copa del Rey. However, an early goal for the visitors will be a burdensome issue for the hosts, something that they will aim to avoid. With the likes of Raul Garcia and Inaki Williams combining well for the visitors alongside the current form of both the teams, we expect Athletic Club to qualify for the finals.
Prediction- Levante 0-1 Athletic Bilbao
Note: The above LET vs ATH Dream11 prediction, LET vs ATH Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LET vs ATH Dream11 Team and LET vs ATH Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.