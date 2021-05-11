LET Vs BAR Dream11: Levante Vs FC Barcelona Prediction, Team, Top Fantasy Picks

Levante host FC Barcelona in their upcoming LaLiga clash on Tuesday as the Spanish domestic league nears the business end of the campaign. The domestic league fixture will be played at the Estadio Ciudad De Valencia with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM IST. Let's have a look at the LET vs BAR Dream11 team, top picks alongside other details of this match.

LET vs BAR Match Preview

Levante managed to break their four-game losing run by playing out a 2-2 draw against Deportivo Alaves in their previous LaLiga outing. Heading into this match as the 14th ranked team on the League table, the hosts have recorded 9 wins from 35 games while playing out 12 draws and losing 14 games this season. With 39 points from 35 games, Levante finds themselves on par at points with Valencia. They will be aiming to register their 10th of the season and move closer to breaking into the top 10 of the league standings on Tuesday.

FC Barcelona on the other hand saw their previous outing end in a draw against league leaders Atletico Madrid. Ronald Koeman's side is currently slotted third on the LaLiga table with 23 wins from 35 games and will be aiming to get back on the winning ways against Levante. Messi and Co will be eager to record their 23rd win against Levante as anything less than 3 points on Tuesday could potentially kick them out of the three-pronged title race involving Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

LET vs BAR Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - L. Messi or R. Marti

Vice-Captain - A. Greizmann or R. Rochina

LET vs BAR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – M. T. Stegen

Defenders – O. Durante, J. Alba, R. Vezo, C. Lenglet

Midfielders –E. Bardhi, F. D. Hong, R. Rochina

Strikers – A. Greizmann, R. Marti, L. Messi

LET vs BAR Dream11 Prediction

FC Barcelona are expected to take complete advantage of Levante's poor form and fancy their chances of a win on Tuesday. The Catalan outfit starts the match as favourites and is expected to register a routine victory over Levante.

Prediction- Levante 0-2 FC Barcelona

Note: The above LET vs BAR Dream11 prediction, LET vs BAR Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LET vs BAR Dream11 Team and LET vs BAR Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result