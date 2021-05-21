LET Vs CDZ Dream11: Levante Vs Cadiz Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The final matchday of the ongoing LaLiga season is upon us as Levante square off against Cadiz in their upcoming league clash on Friday, May 21. This Spanish domestic league fixture is set to be played at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM IST (Saturday, May 22). Let's have a look at our LET vs CDZ Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

LET vs CDZ Match Preview

Levante and Cadiz will head into the game after suffering from their respective losses in the previous LaLiga outings. Both the teams will be aiming to end the season on a high and pocket three points on Friday. While Levante will be hoping to match their opponent's tally, Cadiz will be hoping to break into the top half of the LaLiga table.

Both the teams will be heading into the game without quite a few first-team players. Levante will be unable to call upon Sergio Postigo, Nikola Vukcevic, and Nemanja Radoja and Cadiz will miss out on Salvi Sanchez, Carlos Akapo, Juan Cala and Alex Fernandez for this match.

LET vs CDZ Predicted Playing 11

Levante- Dani Cardenas, Carlos Clerc, Coke, Rober Pier, Oscar Duarte, Enis Bardhi, Jorge De Frutos, Mickael Malsa, Gonzalo Melero, Roger Marti, Jose Luis Morales

Cadiz- David Gil, Alfonso Espino, Martin, Lopez, Fali, Jose Mari, Ruben Sobrino, Jairo Izquierdo, Jens Jonsson, Alvaro Negredo, Choco Lozano

LET vs CDZ Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - Alvaro Negredo or Gonzalo Melero

Vice-Captain - Roger Marti or Jens Jonsson

LET vs CDZ Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- David Gil

Defenders – Oscar Duarte, Alfonso Espino, Carlos Clerc

Midfielders – Jorge De Frutos, Jose Mari, Gonzalo Melero, Jens Jonsson, Enis Bardhi

Strikers – Alvaro Negredo, Roger Marti

LET vs CDZ Dream11 Prediction

Levante and Cadiz played out a 2-2 draw in their previous head-to-head meeting back in January earlier this year. Given the current form of both the teams, we expect Levante and Cadiz to play out a similar outcome and predict the game to end in a draw and see them split points at the end of the 90 minutes

Prediction- Levante 1-1 Cadiz

Note: The above LET vs CDZ Dream11 prediction, LET vs CDZ Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LET vs CDZ Dream11 Team and LET vs CDZ Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result