LET Vs RS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, LaLiga Live Game Info

LaLiga Matchday 34 will be marked with Real Sociedad's game against Levante. The game will be played on Monday, July 6, 2020. Here is the LET vs RS Dream11 prediction, LET vs RS Dream11 team news, LET vs RS Dream11 top picks, LET vs RS Dream11 schedule and LET vs RS Dream11 preview.

Also Read | Real Madrid boss Zidane wants Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona amid exit speculation

LET vs RS Dream11 prediction: LET vs RS Dream11 schedule

Venue: Estadio Camilo Cano

Date: Monday, July 6, 2020

Time: 11 PM IST

LET vs RS Dream11 prediction: LET vs RS Dream11 preview

After the narrow victory against Espanyol, Real Sociedad will be looking to clinch three points against Levante away from home. La Real are placed seventh on the LaLiga table with 50 points in 33 games. On the other hand, Levante occupy the 12th spot on the table with 42 points to their credit. Their previous game against Valladolid in a goalless draw.

Also Read | 'No euphoria yet' says Zidane as Real Madrid edge towards La Liga title

LET vs RS Dream11 prediction: LET vs RS Dream11 team news

Levante: Aitor Fernandez, Daniel Cardenas, Koke Vegas, Bruno Gonzalez, Carlos Clerc, Coke Andujar, Jorge Miramon, Oscar Duarte, Pablo Martinez, Rober Pier, Ruben Vezo, Sergio Postigo, Tono Garcia, Enis Bardhi, Gonzalo Melero, Hernani Fortes, Jose Campana, Nemanja Radoja, Nikola Vukcevic, Ruben Rochina, Borja Mayoral, Jose Luis Morales, Roger Marti, Sergio Leon

Real Sociedad: Andoni Zubiaurre, Alex Remiro, Miguel Moya, Jon Pacheco, Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Joseba Zaldua, Diego Llorente, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel, Nacho Monreal, Martin Zubimendi Zubimendi, Ander Barrenetxea, Luca Sangalli-Fuentes, Portu, Igor Zubeldia, David Zurutuza, Ander Guevara, Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard, Asier Illarramendi, Adnan Januzaj, Roberto Lopez-Alcaide, Willian Jose, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

LET vs RS Dream11 prediction: LET vs RS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Aitor Fernandez

Defenders: Sergio Postigo, Tono Garcia, Jon Pacheco, Nacho Monreal

Midfielders: Enis Bardhi (vc), Martin Odegaard, Jose Campana, Asier Illarramendi

Forwards: Roger Marti, Willian Jose (c)

Also Read | Real Madrid favoured as 90% referees are their fans: Ex-LaLiga referee's sensational claim

LET vs RS Dream11 prediction: LET vs RS Dream11 top picks

Levante: Roger Marti, Enis Bardhi

Real Sociedad: Willian Jose, Martin Odegaard

LET vs RS Dream11 prediction

Real Sociedad are the favourites in the game.

Also Read | Barcelona president Bartomeu claims VAR favours the 'same team', hints at Real Madrid bias

Note: The LET vs RS Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The LET vs RS Dream11 team selection and LET vs RS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Real Sociedad Twitter handle