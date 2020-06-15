LET Vs SEV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Levante will host Sevilla on Matchday 29 in LaLiga this week at the Ciudad de Valencia stadium. Levante are currently on the 12th spot of the LaLiga table with 34 points to their name. Paco Lopez's men have managed to win only 10 out of the 28 games played in the season so far (Draw 4, Losses 14). Levante drew 1-1 against Valencia in their last LaLiga clash.

As for Sevilla, they are standing strong in third place on the LaLiga table. Sevilla have managed to bank a total of 50 points in the league so far with 14 wins to their name (Draw 8, Losses 6). Julen Lopetegui's side won their match against Real Betis in their LaLiga return fixture.

LET vs SEV will commence on Monday, June 15 at 11 pm. Fans can play the LET vs SEV Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the LET vs SEV Dream11 prediction, LET vs SEV Dream11 top picks and LET vs SEV Dream11 team.

Ever Banega (Captain) Borja Mayoral (Vice-captain) Lucas Ocampos Ruben Rochina Sergio Reguilon

Koke Vegas, Aitor Fernández, Iván López, Toño, Róber, Óscar Duarte, Sergio Postigo, Bruno, Carlos Clerc, Coke, Gonzalo Pereira, Eliseo Falcon, Nemanja Radoja, Enis Bardhi, José Luis Morales, Rúben Vezo, Jorge Miramón, Borja Mayoral, José Campaña, Daniel Cárdenas, Pablo Martínez, Sergio León, Hernâni, Roger Martí, Rubén Rochina, Nikola Vukcevic, Gonzalo Melero

Tomás Vaclík, Bono, Javier Díaz, Alfonso Pastor, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergio Escudero, Diego Carlos, Sergio Reguilón, Alonso Jose Angel, Sergi Gómez, Nolito, Éver Banega, Jesús Navas, Óliver Torres, Franco Vázquez, Joan Jordán, Fernando, José Mena, Genaro Serrano Rodriguez, Felipe Rodríguez, Lucas Ocampos, Rony Lopes, Munir El Haddadi, Jules Koundé, Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri, Luuk de Jong

Our LET vs SEV Dream11 prediction is that Sevilla will win this game.

Note: The LET vs SEV Dream11 prediction, LET vs SEV Dream11 top picks and LET vs SEV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LET vs SEV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

