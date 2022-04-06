'Let's Fight Until Our Last Breath': Ronaldo's Message For Man United Post PL Award Win

Despite the disastrous season that Manchester United have had in the 2021/22 campaign, talisman Cristiano Ronaldo continues to pick up Premier League accolades. The 37-year old was recently awarded the club's Player of the Month for March and also picked up the club's and Premier League's Goal of the Month award for his stunning strike against Tottenham Hotspur.

While he feels delighted to win individual awards, Ronaldo explained via a recent message how winning individual awards along with the club's collective success means so much more.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends message for Manchester United

Through an Instagram post, Cristiano Ronaldo explained that Manchester United must continue fighting until their last breath to achieve any goals that are possible for the remainder of the season. The Red Devils have had an extremely difficult season so far as they have been knocked out of both domestic competitions and the UEFA Champions League. Moreover, with five teams still in the hunt for the final UCL spot, Ralf Rangnick's side have it all to do if they are to play in Europe's top competition next season.

Via his latest social media post, Ronaldo urged his side to fight until the rest of the campaign, stating that they must never quit on achieving the goals that are within their reach. He also took the time to thank all his fans who voted for him as the Player of the Month and for the Goal of the Month.

Premier League table update: Manchester United in seventh

Following a disappointing 1-1 draw against Leicester City last weekend, Manchester United have slipped to seventh place in the Premier League standings, with competitors Tottenham, West Ham and Wolves registering victories. The Red Devils currently have 51 points after 30 games and are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are level on points with their North London rivals and also have a game in hand, suggesting the mountain that Manchester United needs to climb to claim that final UEFA Champions League spot. With less than 10 games remaining in the 2021/22 Premier League season for every team, the fight for fourth could not be more interesting.