LEV Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Bundesliga 2020-21 Perview

Bayer 04 Leverkusen are all set to play hosts to FC Bayern Munich on the final Matchday of the year for the Bundesliga 2020-21 season. The LEV vs BAY match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST on December 19 from the Bay Arena Stadium in Leverkusen, Germany. Here is our LEV vs BAY Dream11 prediction, LEV vs BAY Dream11 team and LEV vs BAY Dream11 top picks.

For one final time in 2020 - it's MATCHDAY! 🔥



A top-of-the-table clash to round off the year. #Packmas, boys! 👊#MiaSanMia #B04FCB pic.twitter.com/0q5uZQHmXd — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 19, 2020

LEV vs BAY Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The last Bundesliga game of 2020, between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern Munich also promises to be one of the most high octane matches of the season. The top two teams of the tournament take each other on today to decide who will go into the new year as table toppers. The hosts for tonight, Leverkusen, are currently at the top of the table with a difference of just one point over second-placed Bayern Munich.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen will come into this match having remained unbeaten through the series. Their 28 points have come off of eight wins and four draws and they have won their last three games in a row. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have 27 points from eight wins and three draws. They will also be coming into tonight's game off a 2-1 win over Wolfsburg on Wednesday. Robert Lewandowski scored both goals in the victory. Munich's only loss in the Bundesliga has come against the 13th-placed Hoffenheim.

Both teams will be missing a number of players for tonight's top of the table affair. Bayer Leverkusen will not be able to avail the services of Brazilian winger Paulinho, Exequiel Palacios and right-back Santiago Arias. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will have to deal with the absence of young centre-back Tanguy Nianzou, and Spain international Javi Martinez.

LEV vs BAY playing 11 prediction

Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Lukas Hradecky; Mitchell Weiser, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell; Julian Baumgartlinger, Nadiem Amiri, Florian Wirtz, Leon Bailey; Patrik Schick, Moussa Diaby

Bayern Munich - Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Marc Roca, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry; Douglas Costa, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski

LEV vs BAY Key Players

Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Moussa Diaby, Leon Bailey, Patrik Schick

Bayern Munich - Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry

LEV vs BAY Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Lukas Hradecky

Defenders: Mitchell Weiser, Jonathan Tah, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng

Midfielders: Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Leon Bailey

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (C), Patrik Schick (VC), Thomas Muller

LEV vs BAY game prediction

According to our LEV vs BAY match prediction, this match will end in a draw between both sides.

Note: The LEV vs BAY Dream11 prediction and LEV vs BAY Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LEV vs BAY Dream11 team and LEV vs BAY Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: FC Bayern Twitter