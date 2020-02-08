LEV Vs DOR Dream11 Predictions, Preview, Schedule And All Match Details

Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund will clash at the BayArena on Saturday. Dortmund will be looking to keep the pressure on Bundesliga league-leaders Bayern Munich with a win over Leverkusen. Keep reading as we discuss the LEV vs DOR Dream11 team news, match preview and predictions.

LEV vs DOR Dream11 match schedule

Venue: BayArena, Leverkusen

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2020

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Back to the Bundesliga 💥



🆚 Bayer 04 Leverkusen

🏆 Bundesliga

📍 BayArena

🗓️ 2/8/20

⏰ 12:30 PM ET / 17:30 BST / 18:30 CEST pic.twitter.com/OALAMzTpPw — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 7, 2020

LEV vs DOR Dream11 team preview

Bayer Leverkusen are 5th on the Bundesliga table with 34 points after 20 matches. With 10 wins and six losses, Leverkusen will be eager to breach the top-four. They are currently sitting five points off fourth-placed Monchengladbach. Kevin Volland has been the key for his side having scored 7 goals and provided six assists. Attacking midfielder Kai Havertz is another exciting prospect in the Bundesliga and he will be the key if Leverkusen are to take all three points at home.

Meanwhile, Dortmund are coming off a surprising loss at Werder Bremen in DFB Pokal. Their league form has been excellent. They have won their last three matches and scored five in each of them. New signing Erling Haaland has been sensational for the German side. Haaland has already scored seven goals in just three appearances in the Bundesliga. It also includes a hat-trick on his Dortmund debut. English attacker Jadon Sancho is another player who is taking the Bundesliga by storm. He has already scored 12 league goals and provided 12 assists. Dortmund are third on the Bundesliga table. They are two points off second-placed RB Leipzig.

LEV vs DOR Dream11 team news

Bayer Leverkusen: Charles Aranguiz (calf), Karem Demirbay (suspension), Paulinho (international duty)

Borussia Dortmund: Marco Reus (muscle), Thomas Delaney (ankle)

LEV vs DOR Dream11 predicted line-ups

LEV vs DOR Dream11: Bayer Leverkusen

Lukas Hradecky (GK), Lars Bender, Jonathan Tah, Sven Bender, Daley Sinkgraven, Julian Baumgartlinger, Exequiel Palacios, Karim Bellarabi, Kai Havertz, Moussa Diaby, Kevin Volland

LEV vs DOR Dream11: Borussia Dortmund

Roman Burki (GK), Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Lukasz Piszczek, Raphael Guerreiro, Axel Witsel, Julian Brandt, Achraf Hakimi, Thorgan Hazard, Jadon Sancho, Erling Braut Haaland

LEV vs DOR Dream11 top picks

Captain: Erling Braut Haaland

Vice-captain: Kai Havertz

LEV vs DOR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - R Burki

Defenders - J Tah, M Hummels, A Hakimi, L Bender

Midfielders - K Bellarabi. K Havertz, T Hazard, R Guerreiro

Forwards - E Haaland, J Sancho

LEV vs DOR Dream11 prediction

Dortmund will be the favourites to win the game.

Note: The LEV vs DOR Dream11 predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.