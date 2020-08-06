LEV Vs RNG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Europa League Live

Bayer Leverkusen will host Rangers in their Europa League Round of 16 second-leg contest at BayArena this week. Bayer Leverkusen won 3-1 in the first leg and secured a high chance of qualifying for the next round unless Rangers inflict an upset over Peter Bosz's side. Bayer Leverkusen and Rangers will be meeting for the 4th time today with all the three previous games coming in the Europa League. Rangers have managed to win only one of their last 19 European away games against German sides. Bayer Leverkusen will be aiming to reach the Europa League quarter-finals for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

The LEV vs RNG matchup will commence on Thursday, August 6 at 10:25 PM IST. Fans can play the LEV vs RNG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our LEV vs RNG Dream11 prediction, LEV vs RNG Dream11 top picks and LEV vs RNG Dream11 team.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Agrees 5-year Deal Worth €17.6m Per Year With Man United: Report

LEV vs RNG Dream11 team

Also Read | Oh Mane, Mane: Liverpool Star Reflects On The Champions Of Everything & Ballon D'Or Dream

LEV vs RNG Dream11 top picks

Kai Havertz (Captain) Lucas Alario (Vice-captain) Leon Bailey Alfredo Morelos Ianis Hagi

Also Read | Barcelona Could Take Legal Action As Arthur Melo Refuses To Play In The Champions League

Squads for the LEV vs RNG Dream11 team

LEV vs RNG Dream11 team: Bayer Leverkusen (LEV) squad

Niklas Lomb, Ramazan Ozcan, Lukas Hradecky, Sven Bender, Lars Bender, Mitchell Weiser, Wendell, Aleksandar Dragovic, Jonathan Tah, Daley Sinkgraven, Edmond Tapsoba, Charles Aranguiz, Karim Bellarabi, Julian Baumgartlinger, Leon Bailey, Kerem Demirbay, Nadiem Amiri, Moussa Diaby, Exequiel Palacios, Adrian Stanilewicz, Florian Wirtz, Kevin Volland, Lucas Alario, Kai Havertz, Paulinho-Filho

LEV vs RNG Dream11 team: Rangers (RNG) squad

Allan McGregor, Andrew Firth, Wesley Foderingham, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Jon Flanagan, Nikola Katic, Matt Polster, Borna Barisic, Lewis Mayo, Nathan Patterson, Umaro Balde, Kane Ritchie-Hosler, George Edmundson, Filip Helander, Ianis Hagi, Ryan Jack, Steven Davis, Sheyi Ojo, Andy Halliday, Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara, Alfredo Morelos, Jordan Jones, Greg Stewart, Eros Grezda, Scott Arfield, Joshua McPake, Kai Kennedy, Florian Kamberi, Jermain Defoe, Ryan Kent, Brandon Barker, Jake Hastie, Adepapo Awokoya-Mebude

Also Read | Real Madrid Mumbai Fan Club Celebrate LaLiga Title Win By Supplying Food To The Needy

LEV vs RNG Dream11 prediction: Probable LEV vs RNG playing 11

Bayer Leverkusen : Hradecky, Bender, Tah, Tapsoba, Wendell, Aranguiz, Baumgartlinger, Diaby, Havertz, Bailey, Volland

: Hradecky, Bender, Tah, Tapsoba, Wendell, Aranguiz, Baumgartlinger, Diaby, Havertz, Bailey, Volland Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Edmundson, Barisic, Kamara, Jack, Aribo, Hagi, Morelos, Kent

LEV vs RNG Dream11 prediction

Our LEV vs RNG Dream11 prediction is that Bayer Leverkusen will win this game.

Note: The LEV vs RNG Dream11 prediction and LEV vs RNG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LEV vs RNG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Havertz/Instagram)