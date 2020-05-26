LEV Vs WOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Bayer Leverkusen will go up against VfL Wolfsburg in their next Bundesliga clash. The game will be played at BayArena. Bayer Leverkusen are currently fourth in the Bundesliga. They have managed to bag a total of 53 points with 16 wins to their name (Losses 6, Draws 5). As for VfL Wolfsburg, they occupy the sixth spot on the Bundesliga table with 39 points in 27 games.

The game will commence on Tuesday night, May 26 at 12:00 am IST. Fans can play the LEV vs WOL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the LEV vs WOL Dream11 prediction, LEV vs WOL Dream11 top picks and LEV vs WOL Dream11 team.

LEV vs WOL Dream11 team

LEV vs WOL Dream11 top picks

Kai Havertz (Captain) Kevin Volland (Vice-captain) Lucas Alario Pavao Pervan Marcel Tisserand Josuha Guilavogui

LEV vs WOL Dream11 team news (Full squads)

LEV vs WOL Dream11: Bayer Leverkusen squad

Lukas Hradecky, Ramazan Ozcan, Edmond Tapsoba, Daley Sinkgraven, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Dragovic, Wendell, Mitchell Weiser, Lars Bender, Sven Bender, Florian Wirtz, Adrian Stanilewicz, Exequiel Palacios, Moussa Diaby, Nadiem Amiri, Kerem Demirbay, Leon Bailey, Julian Baumgartlinger, Karim Bellarabi, Charles Aranguiz, Paulinho-Filho, Kai Havertz, Lucas Alario, Kevin Volland

LEV vs WOL Dream11: VfL Wolfsburg squad

Niklas Klinger, Pavao Pervan, Phillip Menzel, Koen Casteels, Paulo Otavio, Marin Pongracic, Jerome Roussillon, William Furtado, Marcel Tisserand, Kevin Mbabu, Robin Knoche, John Brooks, Iba May, Julian Justvan, Xaver Schlager, Felix Klaus, Ignacio Camacho, Josip Brekalo, Yannick Gerhardt, Renato Steffen, Ismail Azzaoui, Maximilian Arnold, Josuha Guilavogui, Omar Marmoush, Joao Victor, Wout Weghorst, Daniel Ginczek, Admir Mehmedi

LEV vs WOL Dream11 prediction

Our LEV vs WOL Dream11 prediction is that Bayer Leverkusen will win this game.

Note: The LEV vs WOL Dream11 prediction, LEV vs WOL Dream11 top picks and LEV vs WOL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LEV vs WOL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.