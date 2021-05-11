Levante Vs Barcelona: LaLiga Preview, Prediction And Team News

Barcelona will travel to Levante on Tuesday night as the title race heads into its final stages in the LaLiga 2020/21 season. The game will be played at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia and will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, May 12. Here's a look at where to watch Levante vs Barcelona live, team news, the LaLiga table latest and our Levante vs Barcelona prediction.

Barcelona are two points off table-toppers Atletico Madrid as the LaLiga heads into the final three games of the 2020/21 season. The Blaugrana had a chance to gain control in the title race but settled for a dull 0-0 draw against Diego Simeone's side last time out, giving the Rojiblancos the advantage to clinch the title. Nonetheless, Barcelona have to win their next three games against Levante, Celta Vigo and Eibar and hope that both the Madrid clubs slip up and hand them the reigns.

As for Levante, the Valencia-based outfit clinched a point ending their four-game losing streak, in a dramatic 2-2 draw against Alaves. Levante are 13th in the LaLiga table three points clear of Valencia and set to finish in the midtable for the fourth consecutive season. It has yet again been a solid season, and the hosts could end their campaign on a strong note with Getafe and Cadiz set to follow after the Barcelona clash. The visiting Blaugrana are favourites for the game on Tuesday night and are likely to clinic three points with comfortable ease.

Levante vs Barcelona team news

Levante will be without the services of Jose Campana, Nemanja Radoja and Nikola Vukcevic for the game against Barcelona. The hosts have no fresh injury concerns but are likely to rotate with games coming thick and fast as the season draws to a close. Ruben Vezo, Enis Bardhi and Roger Marti are all in line to come into the XI, should Paco Lopez look to shuffle his pack. As for Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati are ruled out, along with Sergio Busquests, Sergi Roberto could return to the XI, while Ronald Araujo could replace Oscar Mingueza as part of a back three.

Levante vs Barcelona team news: Predicted XI

Levante: Cardenas; Miramon, Vezo, Rober, Clerc; De Frutos, Malsa, Bardhi, Morales; Gomez, Roger Marti

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Pique, Lenglet; Dest, Roberto, De Jong, Pedri, Alba; Griezmann, Messi

Where to watch Levante vs Barcelona live stream?

There will be no live telecast of the game in India. However, the Levante vs Barcelona live stream will be available on the official LaLiga page on Facebook Watch. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams. The game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, May 12 at Camp Nou.

(Image Courtesy: Barcelona, Levante Instagram)