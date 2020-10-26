Levante Vs Celta Vigo Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Levante take on Celta Vigo on LaLiga Matchday 7 this week with both sides looking to make their way out of the relegation zone. The Levante vs Celta live stream will begin on Monday night, October 26 (October 27 in India) at 1:30 am IST. The game will take place at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Here is the Levante vs Celta Vigo live stream information, Levante vs Celta Vigo team news and our Levante vs Celta Vigo prediction.

SORTEO | ¿Eres capaz de adivinar el resultado del #LevanteCelta? 🤔 ¡Si lo aciertas entrarás en el sorteo de nuestra 2ª camiseta!https://t.co/3hEKGShqYE — RC Celta (@RCCelta) October 25, 2020

Levante vs Celta Vigo match preview

Levante currently find themselves in 19th place in the LaLiga standings with just three points from five games. The club has won just one league game all season and are currently in the middle of a wretched three-game losing streak. The hosts lost 2-0 to Athletic Bilbao last time out.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, come into the game on the back of a 2-0 loss against Atletico Madrid. The visitors have failed to win their last four games and find themselves in 18th place in the LaLiga standings. They will be wary of their poor record against Levante when they face off on Matchday 7, with the club having lost their last three league games against this opposition.

Levante vs Celta Vigo team news: Injury update

Levante: Central midfielder Cheick Dokoure is out of the game, while Nikola Vukcevic misses the game with an adductor injury.

Celta Vigo: Hugo Mallo, Kevin Vazquez and Sergio Alvarez are out of the game with injuries. Joseph Aidoo will also miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19. Ruben Blanco is doubtful for the game as well.

Levante vs Celta Vigo team news: Probable playing 11

Levante: Koke; Miramon, Postigo, Vezo, Clerc; Rochina, Campana, Malsa, Bardhi; Marti, Morales

Koke; Miramon, Postigo, Vezo, Clerc; Rochina, Campana, Malsa, Bardhi; Marti, Morales Celta Vigo: Villar; Carreira, Araujo, Murillo, Fontan, Olaza; Nolito, Tapia, D Suarez; Aspas, Mor

How to watch Levante vs Celta Vigo live in India?

Fans in the UK can watch the Levante vs Celta Vigo live stream on Premier Sports. There will be no live telecast of the Levante vs Celta Vigo game in India. However, fans in India can watch the Levante vs Celta Vigo live stream on LaLiga's Facebook page. Fans can also follow the game on the social media accounts of the respective teams.

Levante vs Celta Vigo prediction

According to our Levante vs Celta Vigo prediction, the game will end in a draw.

Image Credits: Levante UD Instagram, RC Celta Instagram