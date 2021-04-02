Levante Vs Huesca Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Match Preview, LaLiga Live Game Info

Relegation-threatened Huesca will take on Levante in Matchday 29 of LaLiga as club football resumes after the international break. The game will be played at the Ciutat de Valencia and will kick at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, April 3. Here's a look at how to watch Levante vs Huesca live stream, LaLiga standings and our prediction for the same.

LaLiga standings: Levante vs Huesca prediction and preview

Huesca look destined for relegation and have won just three of their 28 matches so far in the league. The bottom side enter the clash on the back of a goalless draw with Osasuna, having lost back-to-back games against Barcelona and Celta Vigo. The visitors are just two points off 18th placed Eibar and four points of 17th placed Elche, meaning that a win against Levante will move them within a point of safety.

Meanwhile, Levante have overachieved this season by their standards and find themselves at 10th in the LaLiga standings, just a point behind eight placed Granada. However, have only actually won one of their last five in all competitions, with their last win coming against Valencia earlier this month. Real Betis however exposed some chinks in their armour last time out, and the hosts will look to recover from the debacle with a win over lowly Huesca. Levante are favourites, but Huesca could spring a few surprises with survival on the line.

Levante vs Huesca team news

Levante boss Paco Lopez will again be unable to call upon Jose Campana, Gonzalo Melero and Nemanja Radoja, while Aitor Fernandez and Jorge Miramon are also expected to miss out. The problems further worsen after Nikola Vukcevic picked up a groin problem against Betis last time out. For Huesca, Gaston Silva and Antonio Valera are on the sidelines through injury, while Denis Vavro is a doubt due to a hamstring issue.

Levante vs Huesca team news: Predicted starting XIs

Levante: Cardenas; Coke, Rober, Vezo, Clerc; De Frutos, Malsa, Bardhi, Morales; Marti, Leon

Huesca: Fernandez; Insua, Pulido, Siovas; Maffeo, Ferreiro, Seoane, Rico, Galan; Mir, Sandro

How to watch Levante vs Huesca live stream?

Unfortunately, the LaLiga telecast of Levante vs Huesca will not be available for Indian viewers. However, fans can watch the Levante vs Huesca live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the United States, this fixture can be watched live on BeIN Sports USA.

(Image Courtesy: Huesca, Levante Twitter)