Levante Vs Real Madrid Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Paco Lopez's Levante will face defending champions Real Madrid in LaLiga on Sunday, October 4, at the Estadio de la Ceramica. LaLiga live action between Levante and Real Madrid is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 pm local time (7:30 am IST). Here's a look at the Levante vs Real Madrid live stream details, Levante vs Real Madrid team news and our Levante vs Real Madrid prediction for the encounter.

Levante vs Real Madrid prediction and match preview

Levante began their 2020-21 LaLiga campaign with a 4-2 defeat against Valencia before getting three points on the board two weeks later, courtesy of a 3-1 win against Osasuna. However, Paco Lopez's men suffered another defeat against Sevilla earlier this week and are currently in 13th place on the LaLiga table.

On the other hand, Real Madrid will be looking to make it three wins on the trot when Zinedine Zidane's men make the trip to the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday. Los Blancos began their title defence with a 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad but have been victorious in their last two games against Real Betis and Real Valladolid. Our Levante vs Real Madrid prediction is that Real Madrid will win the game 2-0.

Levante vs Real Madrid team news and injuries

For the hosts, Hernani and Cheick Doukoure are unavailable due to injury. Levante were impressive against Sevilla in their last game despite conceding a late goal and Lopez is likely to field the same starting eleven that played the mid-week game. Roger Marti is also expected to return to the starting line-up for this high octane game

For Real Madrid, Dani Carvajal is facing a two-month spell on the sidelines because of a knee injury. Eden Hazard and Toni Kroos are also like to miss out for the weekend. Marco Asensio and Vinicius Jr are in contention to start for Zidane's side.

Levante vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch LaLiga in India?

The Levante vs Real Madrid game will not telecast on Indian television. However, fans in India can watch the Levante vs Real Madrid live stream on Facebook on the official LaLiga page. In the UK, the Levante vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on LaLigaTV.

Image Credits - Levante, Real Madrid Instagram