Levante Vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: How To Watch La Liga Match Live In India?

Real Madrid face a tough journey ahead in La Liga when they come up against Levante at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia at 1:30 a.m. IST on August 23. Los Blancos managed to win their first game of the new season comfortably when they beat Alaves 4-1. Levante were also looking like they were going to pick up three points but a 90+7 minute equaliser from Cadiz denied them the win.

Levante vs Real Madrid preview

Real Madrid will be looking to build on their strong start in La Liga after their 4-1 win over Alaves in the opening game. They have had a decent pre-season but have released Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, and Martin Odegaard. They have added just David Alaba to their ranks. Carlo Ancelotti seems happy with the squad he has, so it will be interesting to see how this match pans out. Real also have the longest current unbeaten streak in La Liga, with no losses in 19 matches.

Levante, on the other hand, have failed to win in their last nine matches including the opening La Liga fixture against Cadiz, which ended 1-1. They have, however, won three of their last six matches against Madrid under coach Paco Lopez.

Real Madrid are expected to pull through with another away victory to the start of the season given how unsuccessful Levante have been at winning games in the past few months.

Levante vs Real Madrid Team News and Predicted line-up:

Levante are likely to be without Roberto Soldado, Alex Blesa, Sergio Postigo, and Dani Gomez owing to injuries.

Real Madrid are expected to be without Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Ferland Mendy, and Marcelo. While their injury list is long, Dani Carvajal has made a return to the squad and they have plenty of options to choose from. But even with the return of Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez will most likely be given the starting spot at right-back and Isco should play instead of Kroos. Ancelotti revealed that he will be deploying Marco Asensio in a midfield role.

Levante: Fernandez; Son, Duarte, Rober, Clerc; de Frutos, Campana, Melero, Morales; Marti, Roger

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Alaba; Valverde, Casemiro, Isco; Bale, Hazard, Benzema

How to watch Levante vs Real Madrid match live

Football fans in India who want to watch LaLiga matches in India can tune in to MTV on their television sets. The match will also be live-streamed on the Voot Select app. The match is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 23 at 1:30 a.m. IST at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

(Image Credits: AP)