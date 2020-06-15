Levante Vs Sevilla Live Streaming, Team News, Preview, LaLiga Live

Levante UD will square off against Sevilla on LaLiga Matchday 29 in their second game since the competition's resumption. The game will be played on Monday, June 15. Here is the Levante vs Sevilla live streaming, LaLiga live, LaLiga schedule, Levante vs Sevilla team news and other details of the game.

LaLiga live: Levante vs Sevilla live streaming details

The Levante vs Sevilla live broadcast will not be available in India. However, the Levante vs Sevilla live streaming will be available on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Here are the other Levante vs Sevilla live streaming details:

Levante vs Sevilla live streaming venue: Ciudad de Valencia

Levante vs Sevilla live streaming date: Monday, June 15

Levante vs Sevilla live streaming time: 11 pm IST

LaLiga live: Levante vs Sevilla preview

This will be the second game for Levante and Sevilla since the competition resumed last week after three months of suspension. In the previous game, Valencia hosted Levante at the Mestalla. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Gonzalo Melero equalising in the injury time of the game after Rodrigo scored for Valencia in the 89th minute. Levante occupy the 12th spot on the LaLiga table with 34 points to their credit.

Sevilla, on the other hand, hosted Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. The game ended in Sevilla's favour, who scored twice past their opponents, albeit with no home crowd. Lucas Ocampos and Fernando scored for Julen Lopetegui's side, while Real Betis couldn't build on a decent restart. Lopetegui's men are placed third on the LaLiga table, having bagged 50 points heading into Matchday 29.

LaLiga live: Levante vs Sevilla team news

Levante will have to cope with the absence of Ivan Lopez due to injury. On the other hand, Roger Marti will also be absent from the proceedings on Matchday 29 after he received a red card against Valencia. Martis' suspension could pave the way for former Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral to start alongside Jose Luis Morales.

Sevilla will see the return of Nemanja Gudelj after serving his suspension. However, former Barcelona star Munir El Haddadi is a doubt for the clash against Levante after he suffered a knock against Real Betis in the previous game. Franco Vasquez is likely to replace the injured forward.

Image Courtesy: Sevilla Twitter