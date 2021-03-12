Levante Vs Valencia Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Preview

LaLiga's upcoming match will feature the Valencia derby as Levante host Valencia at the Estadi Ciutat de València. The match is scheduled to kick off on March 13 at 1:30 AM IST. Let's have a look at Levante vs Valencia live stream, team news, and other details of this mid-table clash.

Levante vs Valencia prediction and preview

The "Derby del Turia," also referred to as the Valencia derby, is a crucial game for both teams as both sides have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up to strengthen their position in the LaLiga standings. Levante have slipped to eleventh place in the LaLiga standings with 32 points after having won just one of their previous six games (D3 L2). However, shockingly, their only win in this poor run came against LaLiga leaders Atlético Madrid.

Meanwhile, Valencia are two points behind their local rivals in twelfth place in the LaLiga standings as Javi Gracia's men seem to have staged a recovery after a terrible start to their LaLiga campaign. Despite this recovery, Valencia have only won seven games all season and are eight points above the relegation places. With hopes of staying in LaLiga on the line, Valencia will hope to take all three points against their local rivals. Our Levante vs Valencia prediction is Levante 1-1 Valencia.

Levante vs Valencia team news

Ahead of the Valencia derby, Paco López will miss a crucial few players as Jose Campana and Gonzalo Melero are sidelined for this fixture due to injures. Nemanja Radoja and Sergio Postigo are also unlikely to feature in this match as they have fitness concerns. On the other hand, Valencia will be without Cristiano Piccini and Denis Cheryshev who are still carrying injuries. However, defender Mouctar Diakhaby will be available for selection against Levante after serving his suspension against Villarreal last week.

CONVOCATORIA | Estos son los jugadores convocados por Paco López para el #LevanteValencia pic.twitter.com/Gfr76KGfs0 — Levante UD ðŸ¸ (@LevanteUD) March 11, 2021

Levante predicted starting line-up: Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Ruben Vezo, Oscar Duarte, Jorge Miramon; Jorge de Frutos, Rober Pier, Mickael Malsa, Jose Luis Morales; Dani Gomez, Roger Marti

Valencia predicted starting line-up: Jaume Domenech; Jose Gaya, Hugo Guillamon, Gabriel Paulista, Thierry Correia; Daniel Wass, Uros Racic, Carlos Soler, Goncalo Guedes; Kevin Gameiro, Moi Gomez

Where to watch Levante vs Valencia live in India?

Unfortunately, the LaLiga telecast of Levante vs Valencia will not be available for Indian viewers. However, fans can watch the Levante vs Valencia live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the United States, this fixture can be watched live on BeIN Sports USA.