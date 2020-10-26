Leverkusen Vs Augsburg Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Live

After failing to secure a Champions League berth following a fifth-place finish in the Bundesliga last season, Bayer Leverkusen have struggled for form this Bundesliga campaign. However, Leverkusen started off well in the Europa League with a thumping victory over Nice as they look to replicate similar form when they come up against Augsburg on Monday.

Leverkusen vs Augsburg live stream details

There will be no official Bundesliga live telecast in India. The Leverkusen vs Augsburg live stream, however, will be available on FanCode. Bundesliga live scores will be available on the official social media pages of the two teams.

Venue: Bay Arena

Date: Monday (Tuesday IST), October 26

Time: 1 am IST

Leverkusen vs Augsburg prediction and preview

Bayer Leverkusen arrive into the game following a 6-1 exhilarating victory in their Europa League opener against Nice. Their Bundesliga campaign, though, has been far from convincing, with just one victory in four games so far. Peter Bosz's men sit 12th in the Bundesliga table with six points.

Up next: #B04FCA



🗓️ 26 October

⏰ 3:30pm EST / 20:30 CET

🆚 FC Augsburg

⚔️ Bundesliga MD 5

🏟️ BayArena, Leverkusen pic.twitter.com/1QXB0kWxdA — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) October 23, 2020

On the other hand, FC Augsburg have managed two victories in four games, with a draw and a defeat as well. Heiko Herrlich's men arrive into the game following a humiliating defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig at home in the previous game. The team have struggled in front of goal with just three strikes in five games, a major cause of concern for Herrlich.

Leverkusen vs Augsburg team news

Leverkusen have some major injury issues ahead of the Matchday 6 fixture. Bosz will be without the services of Patrik Schick, who is out due to a hamstring injury. The likes of Paulinho, Santiago Arias and Tin Jedvaj will not make it to the matchday squad due to their respective long-term injuries.

Meanwhile, FC Augsburg do not have a lengthy injury list ahead of the Leverkusen clash. Herrlich will be without Alfred Finnbogason, who is on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury and will return only next month. Moreover, Jan Moravek will also be among the absentees due to a muscle injury.

Leverkusen vs Augsburg prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have managed to emerge victorious in the previous four games against Augsburg and hence are the favourites to win the tie.

Image courtesy: Jonathan Tah Twitter