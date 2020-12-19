Leverkusen Vs Bayern Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Preview

Bayer 04 Leverkusen (LEV) will go up against FC Bayern Munich (BAY) in the upcoming match of the Bundesliga. The match will be played at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany. The LEV vs ARS live streaming is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Here is our Leverkusen vs Bayern prediction, info on how to watch Leverkusen vs Bayern live in India and where to catch Leverkusen vs Bayern live scores.

Bundesliga standings: Leverkusen vs Bayern prediction and preview

With their flawless performances so far in the tournament, Bayer 04 Leverkusen are ruling the Bundesliga charts with 28 points. Peter Bosz’s team have won eight out of 12 matches, with four ending in a draw. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the second spot on the table with 27 points and a win-loss record of 8-1 (three draws).

Leverkusen vs Bayern live stream: Leverkusen vs Bayern team news

Leverkusen will enter the BayArena on Saturday night with some major absentees. Charles Aránguiz, Santiago Arias, S. Bender, Exequiel Palacios, and Paulinho will all miss the game due to injuries. Bayern Munich will not see some major changes as only Leon Goretzka and Tanguy Nianzou are expected to miss the game due to injuries.

⚫️🔴 GAMEDAY 🔴⚫️



It's a battle for the top spot in the BayArena today!#B04FCB will kick off at 12:30pm EST / 18:30 CET. pic.twitter.com/gxzl8HR52b — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) December 19, 2020

Leverkusen vs Bayern live stream: How to watch Leverkusen vs Bayern live in India

The Bundesliga live broadcast will not be available in India. But the Leverkusen vs Bayern live stream will be provided on the FanCode app, while live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch the Bundesliga.

Date: Saturday, December 19, 2020

Time: 11:00 pm IST

Venue: BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

Leverkusen vs Bayern live scores: Leverkusen vs Bayern Squads

Bundesliga: Bayer 04 Leverkusen squad

Lukas Hradecky, Mitchell Weiser, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell, Julian Baumgartlinger, Nadiem Amiri, Florian Wirtz, Leon Bailey, Patrik Schick, Moussa Diaby

Bundesliga: FC Bayern Munich squad

Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Marc Roca, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Douglas Costa, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski

Image Source: Leverkusen/ Twitter