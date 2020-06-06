Bayer Leverkusen Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming Details, Team News, Bundesliga Live

Hans-Dieter Flick's Bayern Munich have been exerting utter dominance since the resumption of football from the coronavirus break, winning four out of their last four Bundesliga games. Next up for the Bundesliga table toppers is Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich at the BayArena on Saturday, June 6 at 7 pm IST. Leverkusen are currently in fifth place on the Bundesliga table and are expected to throw up an intriguing challenge for their visitors at the weekend. Here are the Leverkusen vs Bayern live streaming details and team news for the Bundesliga live encounter.

Leverkusen vs Bayern live streaming: Team news and injuries for Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen were handed a massive scare when talisman Kai Havertz limped off the pitch during their previous encounter against Freiburg, five minutes after scoring the only goal of the game in the second half. However, Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz admitted that the 20-year-old German is fit and ready to start in the Leverkusen vs Bayern game. Kevin Volland and Lucas Alario have also returned to fitness for Leverkusen but club captain Lars Bender is expected to miss the Leverkusen vs Bayern clash at the weekend. Leon Bailey scored a brace for Leverkusen vs Bayern in the reverse fixture at the Allianz Arena leading his side to a 2-1 win but the Jamaican faces stiff competition for a starting berth on the flanks from Karim Bellarabi and Moussa Diaby.

Probable starting XI for Leverkusen in the Leverkusen vs Bayern game - Hradecky; Weiser, S. Bender, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven; Aranguiz, Demirbay; Bellarabi, Amiri, Diaby; Havertz.

Leverkusen vs Bayern live streaming: Team news and injuries for Bayern Munich

Bayern have received a massive boost for this game with Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara's return to fitness. Lucas Hernandez has also returned to training but everyone else that were injured aren't coming back into the fold anytime soon. Corentin Tolisso (ankle), Philippe Coutinho (ankle), and Niklas Sule (knee) are some of the long-term absentees for Bayern Munich. Still, Bayern Munich can field a strong starting line up for their trip to the BayArena at the weekend. The Bavarian giants will hope to extend their lead at the summit with a win which would inevitably put them on the brink of winning their 29th Bundesliga title.

Probable starting XI for Bayern in the Leverkusen vs Bayern game - Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Thiago; Gnabry, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski

Bundesliga live: Leverkusen vs Bayern live streaming details

The Bundesliga live game between Leverkusen and Bayern Munich is scheduled for Saturday, June 6 at 7 pm. Fans in Europe can catch the Leverkusen vs Bayern live streaming on BT Sport 1. Fans in India can watch the Leverkusen vs Bayern live streaming on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2. Bundesliga live streaming will also be available on Disney+Hotstar.

