Leverkusen Vs Dortmund Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Live

In an attempt to move up to the second spot in Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund will lock horns with Bayer Leverkusen. The match will be played on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 (Wednesday according to IST). Here are the Leverkusen vs Dortmund live stream details, team news, prediction, schedule, preview and other updates on the match.

How to watch Leverkusen vs Dortmund live? Leverkusen vs Dortmund live stream

There will be no official live broadcast of the Bundesliga fixtures in India. But the Leverkusen vs Dortmund live stream will be provided on the FanCode app, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Leverkusen vs Dortmund live:

Venue: Bay Arena, Leverkusen

Date: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 (Wednesday according to IST)

Time: 1 AM IST

Leverkusen vs Dortmund prediction and preview

Bayer Leverkusen arrive into the game following a narrow 1-0 defeat against Union Berlin. Leverkusen are struggling for fine form since their last few games. They have just one victory in their previous five fixtures while they have lost on three occasions. On the other hand, Dortmund have appeared to recoup their lost momentum with three victories in the previous five games. Their last game against Mainz ended in a 1-1 draw.

Leverkusen vs Dortmund team news

Leverkusen have some major injury concerns as they host Dortmund on their home turf. Exequiel Palacios is yet to recover from his back injury and will miss out on the clash. Besides, Karim Bellarabi, Mitchell Weiser, Paulinho, Santiago Arias, Sven Bender and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are the likely absentees for manager Peter Bosz.

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic will have to cope in the absence of Axel Witsel who is out due to an Achilles tendon injury. Moreover, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Giovanni Reyna, Marcel Schmelzer and Thorgan Hazard will miss out. Emre Can stands suspended.

Leverkusen vs Dortmund probable XI

Leverkusen: Lukas Hradecky, Lars Bender, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Daley Sinkgraven, Julian Baumgartlinger, Florian Wirtz, Nadiem Amiri, Leon Bailey, Patrik Schick, Moussa Diaby

Dortmund: Roman Burki, Raphael Guerreiro, Matts Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Delaney, Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland

Bundesliga standings update

Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund have bagged an equal number of points, 29, from 16 games in the competition as of yet. A victory for either side on Tuesday will propel the team to the second spot in the Bundesliga standings, on par with RB Leipzig's points tally this season. Julian Nagelsmann's men have racked up 32 points in all.

Leverkusen vs Dortmund prediction

Borussia Dortmund are undefeated in their previous four games and are the favourites to win the tie 2-0.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

