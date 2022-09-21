Lewandowski Again Sets Sights On Ballon D'Or: 'Barca Is Where Most Teams Have Won It'

After having been beaten by Lionel Messi to the Ballon d'Or award last year, Barcelona's new signing Robert Lewandowski has once again set his sights on the prestigious individual honour handed out by France Football. The 34-year-old believes it is easier to win it at the Catalan giants than at Bayern Munich, whom he represented for eight years from 2014 to 2022.

Lewandowski has his sight set on winning Ballon d'Or

While speaking on international duty with Poland, Robert Lewandowski said (as per Marca), "I know that Barcelona are a team where the most players have won it. I think the path is shorter from Barcelona than from Bayern [Munich]." A player from the La Liga heavyweights has won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award on 13 occasion, with Lionel Messi himself having won it seven times.

Lewandowski: 'Move to Barca has boosted my self-esteem'

After speaking about the want of getting his hands on the Ballon d'Or, Robert Lewandowski went on to praise his new team by stating, "My teammates, staff... everyone treats me well. Everything makes me feel very privileged. To always have the opportunity to be at clubs like this is an added value not only for the coming months and years but for the rest of my life."

The Poland international also went on to explain how the move to Barcelona has boosted his self-confidence by adding, "My move to Barcelona gave me a boost, it boosted my self-esteem. I knew that I had to be a difference maker in terms of results and I'm not afraid of this role. I feel very proud of myself. The young players are well informed, willing to talk and not shy to ask anything. I share my knowledge and experience with them."

With 11 goals in all competitions from just eightgames, Lewandowski has already established himself as one of the important players at the Camp Nou. If Barcelona are to once again fight Real Madrid for the La Liga title this year, the centre-forward is expected to play a significant role when it comes to contributing goals and assists for the side.