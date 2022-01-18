Robert Lewandowski Gets Ronaldo's Vote For FIFA Best Player Award; Beats Messi By 4 Points

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski managed to defend his FIFA The Best Men's Player title this year, fending off a challenge from PSG star Lionel Messi and Liverpool forward Mohammad Salah. Earlier, Robert Lewandowski had lost out on winning the Ballon d'Or award after being pipped by Lionel Messi for the award. However, the Polish striker managed to claim FIFA's top prize for the second consecutive year after scoring 69 goals in 2021.

Robert Lewandowski named FIFA The Best Men's Player of the year

By winning FIFA The Best Men's Player award for the second time, Robert Lewandowski has now equalled Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo record, with the Portuguese winning the award twice as well. Robert Lewandowski acquired 82 votes to win the award, while Messi could acquire 39 votes to finish second. Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make it into the top three.

Who did Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo vote for FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year award?

According to Goal, Robert Lewandowski gave his first vote for Jorginho while his second vote went to Messi and his third to Ronaldo. On the other hand, Lionel Messi gave his first vote to Neymar while the second one went to another PSG co-star, Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema was the Argentinian's third favourite.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo gave his top vote to Lewandowski, while his second and third went to Chelsea midfielders N'Golo Kante and Jorginho respectively.

Other award winners

The best manager of the year award went to Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who beat Italy's Roberto Mancini and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, having won the UEFA Champions League in 2021 with the Blues. Chelsea and Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy won the Goalkeeper of the Year 2021 award, beating Italy and PSG star Gianluigi Donnarumma as well as Bayern Munich and Germany No. 1 Manuel Neuer.

Argentine forward Erik Lamela won the Puskas Award for his "rabona" goal for Tottenham against North-London rivals Arsenal. Cristiano Ronaldo was given a special award for breaking the international men's goal-scoring record.

The event also saw FIFA FIFPro Men's World XI being announced

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma - Paris Saint-Germain

Defenders: David Alaba - Real Madrid, Ruben Dias - Manchester City, Leonardo Bonucci - Juventus

Midfielders: Jorginho - Chelsea, N'Golo Kante - Chelsea, Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United, Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund, Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich, Lionel Messi - Paris Saint-Germain, Argentina