Lewandowski To Hector Bellerin: All Players Barcelona Signed In Transfer Window

Barcelona has made a good start to their La Liga campaign winning two out of the three matches played so far. The reason behind such a good start is due to the club being able to sign some good players during the transfer window. However signing players was not easy for the club as they had to face struggles to register players throughout the summer down to the economic uncertainty at the club and issues surrounding La Liga’s salary cap. Here we take a look at players who made their move to camp Nou in the summer.

Barcelona transfers: List of players who arrived at Camp Nou this season

Andreas Christensen

Barcelona secured the services of a former Chelsea defender after he left the London-based club after 10 years as a free agent. Christensen has signed a four-year contract which will see him stay at the club till 2026.

Franck Kessie

The Ivory Coast midfielder did not cost Barcelona anything having left AC Milan on a free transfer. Barcelona signed Kessie on a four-year deal with his buy-out clause being said to be around 500 million euros ($522.80 million). Before leaving AC Milan the 25-year-old helped the Italian club win their first Serie A title in 11 years last season.

Raphinha

The Brazilian displayed his potential during his time at Leeds United. Chelsea was looking to sign the Brazilian only for Barcelona to hijack the deal for £52.2 million. The former Stade Rennais forward has penned a five-year contract with Barca.

Robert Lewandowski

After a long battle with Bayern Munich, Barcelona was able to secure Robert Lewandowski's signature for £40.5 million.The Poland striker put pen to paper on a four-year deal. Lewandowski only had one year remaining on his Bayern contract but was eager to sign for FC Barcelona.

Jules Kounde

Barcelona once again stole a player right under Chelsea's nose in form of Seville defender Jules Kounde. The French international was the subject of interest from Chelsea only for Barcelona to convince him to pen a five year deal with the club. The 23-year-old joined the Spanish side in July for a fee of £56million

Hector Bellerin

Barcelona has signed Hector Bellerin from Arsenal after the Spaniard decided to terminate his contract. He went on to make 308 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 15 goals but spent last season on loan at Real Betis. The 27-year-old defender spent the early stages of his youth career at the Barca Academy, before joining Arsenal.