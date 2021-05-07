Lewandowski Transfer News: Man City, Chelsea To Make £60 MILLION Move For Bayern Star

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Manchester City are all set to battle it out on all fronts as they prepare to face each other twice this month. The first of these two encounters will be in the Premier League, where a win against Chelsea will confirm Manchester City as Premier League 2020-21 champions with three games to spare. The second time the two teams meet this month, it will be for the Champions League title. Now, the two teams are also rumoured to fight on a third front as Lewandowski transfer news has linked the Bayern Munich superstar with a move to the English outfits.

Chelsea and Man City have emerged as contenders to sign Robert Lewandowski this summer, sources have told ESPN, with the striker undecided on his future. pic.twitter.com/JuDFTKXVPV — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 7, 2021

Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola to reunite with Lewandowski?

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is all set to leave the Cityzens at the end of the season with the club already on the lookout for his replacement. According to reports from various sources, Pep Guardiola is interested in a reunion with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. The duo spent successful years together in Bavaria when the Spaniard took charge of the German giants between 2013-2016. However, the 20-21 Carabao Cup winners are not the only team to be interested in the Polish attacker as Chelsea transfer news has linked the London outfit with a move for the 32-year-old attacker.

Chelsea transfer news: Blues on the lookout for a striker?

Chelsea have struggled to find a solid No. 9 striker for quite some time with a majority of their attackers failing to cement a regular spot in their starting 11. The Blues of London currently have three strikers in their ranks with each of them failing to convince head coach Thomas Tuchel for a starting berth. While the German tactician has shown less faith in Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud is on the wrong side of his 30s. Latest recruit Timo Werner has been poor in front of the goal and has often been used on the wings now with Kai Havertz playing as a false 9 for Chelsea. Citing their problems upfront, the London side is rumoured to sign a striker in the transfer market.

Lewandowski transfer news: Polish attacker set for a Premier League move?

Robert Lewandowski has been unstoppable for Bayern Munich this season with the Polish striker finding the back of the net 43 times in just 37 games for the German giants in their ongoing campaign. According to ESPN, the 32-year-old attacker is rumoured to leave Bayern Munich and wants to play in England. The Poland international is expected to demand a Premier League move with top clubs like Man City and Chelsea looking for a striker in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Lewandowski's agent is also reported to be on board with the idea of the striker moving to the Premier League with both clubs reported to shell out £50million in order to acquire his services. Zahavi is also reported to make good money from the transfer with the agent making sure that there is a significant rise in his client’s wages following a move to the Premier League.

Manchester City vs Chelsea

However, the focus of both Premier League teams will shift from Lewandowski transfer news to the Manchester City vs Chelsea clash as they have well over three weeks to prepare for the Champions League final. The Man City vs Chelsea prediction will be a difficult one to make but their clash in the Premier League could very well be a dress rehearsal of the CL clash as both teams look to tighten up loose ends before playing each other at the biggest stage in club football.