Lewis Hamilton & Serena Williams Vying To Become New Chelsea Football Club Part Owners

Seven-time F1 Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton and 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams have reportedly committed to bidding £10 million for the sale of Chelsea Football Club. The duo are understood to have joined the Sir Martin Broughton Consortium, which is leading one of the three remaining bids for the Blues after club owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale amid the rising pressure on him to sell the club due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams keen on bidding for Chelsea

According to Sky Sports, the group believes that the addition of Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams is a serious investment decision due to the experience the two have in building global sports brands. Moreover, the group also pointed out that sports stars backing a Premier League club are nothing new, as NBA star LeBron James has been a minor shareholder of Liverpool Football Club for more than a decade now.

The Sir Martin Broughton-led group's other investors include Canada's Rogers family, John Arnold and Taiwan's Tsai family. The report by Sky also added that Hamilton and Williams were keen on joining the bidding process after looking at the diversity of global investors that have joined the consortium.

The other remaining bidders in the running to purchase Chelsea Football Club are consortiums headed by Todd Boehly, who is the part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, and Steve Pagliuca, who also has stakes in the Boston Celtics of NBA and Atalanta of Serie A.

Meanwhile, the consortium led by the Ricketts family withdrew their offer last week after reports claimed that the members of the group were unable to agree upon the final make-up of the deal. It will be interesting to see who wins the bid for one of the Premier League's most successful and biggest clubs in history.

Chelsea's success under Roman Abramovich

Under the ownership of Russian oil mogul Roman Abramovich, Chelsea had some of the best success in the Premier League as they won a staggering 21 trophies in 19 overs. The Blues won the Premier League and FA Cup on five occasions each, the EFL Cup thrice and the UEFA Champions League on two occasions, amongst other successes. Fans of the club will hope that the new ownership of the team can bring a similar level of success as seen during the 19 years of Abramovich's stint.