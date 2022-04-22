Lewis Hamilton Confirms Interest In Buying Chelsea FC; F1 Rival Verstappen Attempts Jibe

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton found himself in the headlines after reports about him and the 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams' interest in buying Premier League franchise Chelsea surfaced online. Hamilton is known to be an avid supporter of Arsenal and is said to be putting a £10million bid alongside Williams into one of the three remaining bids to purchase Chelsea. While the F1 action shifts to the Emilia Romagna GP slated to be held this weekend, the Mercedes driver’s rival and the reigning world champion with Red Bull, Max Verstappen has taken a swipe at Hamilton.

While Sky Sports News reported that Hamilton has confirmed his interest in being a part of the consortium bidding to purchase Chelsea, speaking to PA news agency the 24-year-old Verstappen cited the two biggest football clubs in the Netherlands to shed his thoughts on Hamilton’s interests. “I’m a PSV [Eindhoven] fan and I would never buy Ajax. And if I was going to buy a football club I would want to be the full owner and to make the decisions myself, not own just a tiny percentage”.

Referring to Hamilton being an Arsenal fan and still wanting to buy Chelsea, Verstappen added, “I thought he was an Arsenal fan? And if you are an Arsenal fan going for Chelsea, that is quite interesting. But everyone does what they want with their money, so let’s see what comes out of it”. Verstappen and Hamilton were involved in a tense tidal battle in the F1 2021 season, which ended with the Dutch driver picking up his maiden championship win after overtaking the veteran in the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP.

'Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs,' says Lewis Hamilton

Meanwhile, as per Sky Sports, confirming his interest in buying Chelsea during the driver’s press conference ahead of the Emilia Romagna GP, Hamilton said, “ I am a sporting fan, it is the biggest sport in the world, Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world and most successful. And when I heard about this opportunity, I was like wow, this is one of the biggest opportunities to be part of something.” It is pertinent to mention that Hamilton and Williams are a part of a consortium featuring proposed investments from the owners of NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers Josh Harris and David Blitzer.

(Image: @chelseafc/@mercedesamgf1/@f1/Instagram)