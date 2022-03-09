Liga MX: Mexico Imposes 1-year Ban On Fans After Ugly Brawl Leaves 26 Injured & 2 Critical

The Mexican Football Federation on Tuesday announced its decision to ban Queretaro fans from attending their home matches in the wake of the shocking violence that took place during the side's game against Atlas on Saturday. An ugly brawl broke out during the Queretaro versus Atlas, Liga MX match last week. The incident left several people injured, including two fans in critical conditions. The Mexican Football Federation has now announced that Queretaro will play their home matches without fans for at least a year.

Following the violent incident, the Mexican soccer league issued a statement condemning what went down at Queretaro stadium. League President Mikel Arriola announced the suspension of the game and added that those responsible for the security breach would be punished.

"Starting today, measures will be implemented that will mark a before and after in the protocols that must be observed and followed. We are facing the problem head-on, with the aim of changing this negative image from the previous weekend," Liga MX president Mikel Arriola said in a press conference.

The punishments include a five-year ban on Queretaro owners, who have been barred from taking part in all league-related activities effective immediately. The ownership of the club will be transferred to its previous owners, said Arriola, adding that the current group of owners will also be fined 1.5 million pesos for the incident.

FIFA condemns the incident

Meanwhile, FIFA also took stock of the situation and condemned the violence at La Corregidora stadium. The football's world governing body said the violence was "unacceptable" and encouraged local authorities to take action against those responsible for the incident. FIFA also expressed concern for those who suffered injuries during the brawl.

"FIFA is shocked at the tragic incident that took place at La Corregidora stadium in the city of Queretaro during the fixture between Queretaro and Atlas. The violence was unacceptable and intolerable. FIFA joins the Mexican Football Association and Concacaf in condemning this barbaric incident and encouraging the local authorities to bring swift justice to those responsible. Our thoughts are with all those who suffered its consequences," FIFA had said in its statement.

Image: AP