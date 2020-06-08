Ligue 1 Could Resume With Playoffs Before August 2 Despite Being Declared Null And Void

France's premier football competition, Ligue 1 could resume with play-offs before August 2, although the season has been declared null and avoid, according to the European football governing body, UEFA. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, on April 28, announced the cancellation of all sporting events across the country, citing the growing Coronavirus France threat.

Ligue 1 return: Competition was cancelled in April

👇 A reminder of the current status of all UEFA competitions, ahead of next week's #UEFAExCo meeting. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 8, 2020

After the Prime Minister's announcement, Ligue 1 declared the 2019-20 season null and avoid. The final positions of the teams in both Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 were decided on a points-per-game basis. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were ultimately crowned the Ligue 1 champions, courtesy of their 12-point lead at the time of suspension of the competition back in March. Marseille and Rennes qualified for the Champions League next season, having finished second and third respectively, while Lyon missed out on a Champions League spot for the first time since 1996, having finished seventh on the points table.

Ligue 1 return: UEFA President speaks on possible competition completion

Lyon President Jean Michel Aulas has publicly made known of his intention to sue the French state, in order to ensure the competition is resumed. Meanwhile, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has now responded via official communication. The statement claimed that it is on the discretion of national federations to decide on the format of the national competitions. The decision of the French authorities to cancel Ligue 1 was taken quite early, said the UEFA President in his statement.

The statement further claimed that the French federation and the government authorities were able to coordinate well and a potential restart of Ligue 1 via playoffs could take place before August 2. Several Ligue 1 players including the likes of PSG winger Angel di Maria have criticised the authority's decision to cancel the competition prematurely.

PSG star Di Maria speaks on the Coronavirus France situation

Bundesliga was the first to resume on May 18, while LaLiga and Premier League are set to resume in mid-June. While speaking to L'Equipe, Di Maria asserted that the decision to wind up Ligue 1 was taken hastily. He claimed that France was one of the few countries to possess advanced medical infrastructure but everything was brought to a halt abruptly.

Image credit: Angel di Maria Instagram