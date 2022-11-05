Ligue 1: Is Lionel Messi Playing For PSG Against Lorient? Here's The Official Update

After a crucial 2-1 win in the UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take on Lorient on November 6 at the Le stade du Moustoir. The clash will begin live at 5:30 PM IST on Sunday. PSG arrive into this clash on the back of some stunning form as they are unbeaten since the start of the new season across all competitions. They have played 19 games so far, winning 15 and drawing four.

If Christophe Galtier's side are to continue this stellar run, they will need all their best players to be on the pitch when they face Lorient. With that in mind, here is a look at whether seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will play in this weekend's clash or not.

Is Lionel Messi playing against Lorient?

PSG released some disappointing news for their fans recently as they confirmed that Lionel Messi would not be available for the clash against Lorient due to an inflamed Achilles tendon. Their full statement read, "Leo Messi will remain in treatment for an inflamed Achilles tendon as a precautionary measure. He will resume collective training next week."

PSG's statement seems to suggest that there is a chance that the Argentine international will also meet the club's next match against Auxerre before all the teams head for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. After a slow start to life in Paris, the 35-year-old has been in outstanding form this season. Messi has not only scored 12 goals but has also contributed with 14 assists in all competitions for PSG this campaign.

Messi will not be the only star that is sidelined due to injury as the likes of goalkeeper Keylor Navas, defender Presnel Kimpembe and midfielder Fabian Ruiz are also out of action.

Ligue 1 standings update: PSG leads by 5 points

After 13 games in Ligue 1, PSG currently lead the standings with 35 points, five clear of second-placed Lens. PSG have been brilliant so far this season as they have registered a whopping 11 victories and two draws. The only two occasions that Christophe Galtier's side dropped points in their domestic league were against Monaco and Reims.