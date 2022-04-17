Ligue 1: Is Lionel Messi Playing For PSG Against Marseille? Here's The Official Update

Even though Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have a healthy 12-point lead at the top of the standings from second-placed Marseille, who they would be facing next, they have had some bumps on the roads recently. Not only was Mauricio Pochettino's side knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid despite having a 2-0 lead at one stage, but also their form in France's top flight has slipped slightly.

Of the four losses that PSG has suffered all season, two of them have come in their last five league games (3W). If the French giants are to get back to their best, they need their best players playing on the pitch against Marseille. With that in mind, here is a look at whether Lionel Messi is playing tonight for PSG vs Marseille.

Is Lionel Messi playing tonight for PSG vs Marseille?

Lionel Messi is expected to start against Marseille on Sunday, April 17, after PSG's official website only gave a medical update of Abdou Diallo, Ander Herrera, Layvin Kurzawa, Julian Draxler and Leandro Paredes. Diallo is continuing his rehab and will be back in training with the squad from next week onwards. Similarly, Herrera and Kurzawa will also return to training next week.

On the other hand, Draxler is currently being treated at the Ooredoo Centre after he received surgery on the external meniscus of his right knee. As for Paredes, he is also being treated by the club's medical staff after he received groin surgery. While Messi is expected to start against Marseille, it is worth noting that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has not had the best of seasons in a PSG shirt.

Across 28 games in all competitions, the Argentine captain has just found the back of the net on eight occasions, with only three of those strikes coming in Ligue 1. However, he did score against FC Lorient two weeks ago, on a night when both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar scored a brace. While Messi has struggled in Ligue 1, his form has been far better in the UEFA Champions League, though, as he has found the back of the net on five occasions in seven matches. With just seven games remaining in the Ligue 1 season, PSG fans will hope that Messi begins to deliver at his very best.