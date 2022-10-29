Ligue 1: Is Lionel Messi Playing For PSG Against Troyes? Here's An Update

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are all set to lock horns against Troyes in their 13th match of the ongoing Ligue 1 season on Saturday. The match will take place at PSG's home stadium Parc des Princes and is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. IST. PSG are currently at the top of the table with 32 points from 12 matches, while Troyes are way behind at 11th position with just 13 points in 12 games. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at whether PSG's star player Lionel Messi will feature in their encounter against Troyes.

Is Messi playing tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to feature in PSG's playing XI for tonight's game against Troyes. Messi is likely to start alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. The Argentine forward was named in the matchday squad for PSG ahead of their clash against Troyes. Messi has been in great touch with the ball in the past few games and PSG's head coach Christophe Galtier would want to make the most of it by playing the striker in tonight's match.

The Parisian squad for the Troyes match! 📋🔴🔵#PSGESTAC — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 28, 2022

Messi's performance in 2022/23

As far as Messi's stats in the 2022/23 season is concerned, the 35-year-old has played a total of 16 games for PSG across competitions and has scored 11 goals, including 12 assists. Messi has scored six goals for his side in 11 Ligue 1 games and four goals in four UEFA Champions League matches. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has also netted one goal in Trophée des Champions.

Image: AP

