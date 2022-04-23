Ligue 1: Is Lionel Messi Playing Vs Lens For PSG? Here's Update On Player's Availability

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all set to take on Lens in their upcoming league match at the iconic Parc des Princes on Saturday night, knowing that a draw or a win would ensure that they lift the title this season. The game is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 AM IST on April 24.

With there being a likely possibility that the club lifts the title after tonight's clash, fans will hope to see the best players on the pitch for the match. With that in mind, here is a look at whether Lionel Messi is playing tonight for PSG vs Lens?

Is Lionel Messi playing tonight for PSG vs Lens?

Lionel Messi is expected to start against Lens tonight after PSG's official website only gave a medical update on Mauro Icardi, Abdou Diallo, Julian Draxler and Leandro Paredes. Icardi continues to be treated for a right quad injury and his return to the squad is anticipated in about two to three weeks.

As for Diallo, he is expected to be back in training with the squad next week, having recovered from a groin injury and pain in his right knee. Meanwhile, Draxler is back running after his knee arthroscopy for a meniscal adjustment, while Paredes continues his rehabilitation following his groin injury.

While Messi is expected to start against Lens, it is essential to note that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has not had the best of seasons in a PSG shirt. Across 29 games in all competitions, the Argentine captain has just scored on eight occasions, with only three of those goals coming in Ligue 1.

However, he did score against FC Lorient on April 4, on a night when both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar scored a brace. While the former Barcelona forward has struggled in France's top flight, his form was significantly better in the UEFA Champions League though, having found the back of the net on five occasions from seven games. With just five games remaining in the Ligue 1 season, PSG fans will hope that Messi can return to his very best and finish the season on a high.