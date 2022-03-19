Ligue 1: Lionel Messi To Miss Out On Monaco Game For PSG Owing To Flu

Much to the sadness of fans, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) will play sans Lionel Messi's services during their forthcoming Ligue 1 clash against AS Monaco. The club recently confirmed that a flu-like illness kept their star player out of the training ground for the past 48 hours and that he will not make the trip to Monaco.

It is to note that Mauricio Pochettino's side come into this game behind a shocking defeat at the hands of Real Madrid and their subsequent exit from the Champions League and they will now have to play without one of their talismanic strikers. The team, however, did manage a 3-0 win over Bordeaux in the Ligue 1 to maintain their strong stay atop the point standings.

Lionel Messi has not had the best season since his arrival in the Paris outfit and is yet to display his mettle which the world has seen whilst his stint at Barcelona. This has left the Parisian fans frustrated so much that they proceeded to boo him and Neymar despite the club winning a game 3-0 win against Bordeaux.

PSG vs Monaco: Ronaldinho condemns the actions of fans against Leo

Barcelona and PSG legend Ronaldinho has condemned the actions of fans against Lionel Messi. Speaking on Fox Sports he said "It’s one of those moments when the fans were sad because they have a big team with all these great players. It’s difficult, in such a short amount of time, for everything to go well and for everything to be perfect. But I think that all these great players who play together will do something very good."

Lionel Messi makes a return for World Cup Qualifiers

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi makes a return for World Cup Qualifiers to the Argentina squad after having missed out the previous set due to COVID-19. Here's the Argentina squad for Venezuela and Ecuador

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal/ESP), Juan Musso (Atalanta/ITA)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla/ESP), Nahuel Molina (Udinese/ITA), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica/POR), Juan Foyth (Villarreal/ESP), Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina/ITA), German Pezzella (Real Betis/ESP), Lisandro Martinez (Ajax/NED), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax/NED)

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis/ESP), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton/ENG), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla/ESP), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United/ENG), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham/ENG), Nicolas Paz (Real Madrid/ESP), Tiago Geralnik (Villarreal/ESP), Franco Carboni (Inter Milan/ITA), Valentín Carboni (Inter Milan/ITA)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan/ITA), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina/ITA), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Angel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Julian Alvarez (River Plate), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan/ITA), Matias Soule (Juventus/ITA), Lucas Boye (Elche/ESP), Luka Romero (Lazio/ITA)

Image: Twitter/ MARCA