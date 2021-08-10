Ligue 1 Live Streaming: As Messi Joins PSG, How To Watch French Football League In India?

As Argentina's Lionel Messi has agreed to sign a two-year deal to join the Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), football fans around the world are keen to watch the former Barca player in action with his new club. As per AP, Lionel Messi who has agreed to sign a two year deal with PSG will be flying to Paris on Tuesday, 10 August 2021, to finalise his agreement and complete a medical test.

As the French League has already kickstarted on 7 August 2021 and Messi is likely to make his presence felt. Therefore, fans around the world are wondering how to watch Ligue 1 Live Streaming. Messi has fans all around the world and football lovers in India also adore the former Barcelona forward. So for the fans who are wondering whether they can watch Ligue 1 live streaming in India or not is answered below-

Ligue 1 live streaming in India

There are no official broadcasters of Ligue 1 in India. However, fans can keep an eye on the latest updates and follow the games by checking out the official social media handle of the league and its’ respective teams.

Amazon Prime To Air Ligue 1 in India?

Recently, Amazon got the broadcasting rights for 80% of available matches for an upfront fee of €250 million per season. Amazon Prime members across Europe will be paying €12.99 a month for the Le Pass Ligue 1 channel, which will broadcast over 300 matches per month. The remaining 20% are with their rivals Canal+ who to their disappointment are paying €332 million.

Currently, in India, there is no official broadcast for the Ligue 1 on TV or live streaming either as there is no mention of it on their official website, owing to no broadcast partner in the country. This could however change as India is one of Amazon's biggest markets for Prime Video.

Ligue 1 Schedule

The Franch Football League- Ligue 1 has already kickstarted on 7 August 2021. In the last season of Ligue 1, Lille stunned everyone when they emerged victorious among the giants like Paris Saint Germain and AS Monaco. In the last season. PSG missed out on their fourth successive league title by a mere point, therefore they will be eager to get back and battle the reigning champions to be the best team in France. And with Messi likely to join the PSG camp soon, the Ligue 1 is all set to go on another level.

To check out the full Ligue 1 schedule 2021-2022- Click Here

Ligue 1 kickstarts

On August 7, the French league started with Monaco taking on Nantes which ended in a 1-1 draw owing to goals from Gelson Martins in minute 14 and Jean-Charles Castelletto in the 42nd minute.

Lyon vs Brest also ended in a 1-1 draw, thanks to an Islam Slimani equaliser in the 62nd minute after Irvin Cardona had given Brest the lead in the 43rd minute.

Elsewhere, newly promoted Troyes took on PSG and gave them a run for their money after taking the lead in the ninth minute courtesy of a goal from Oualid El Hajjam but sadly could not hold onto that lead as new signing Achraf Hakimi scored in the 19th minute to equalise and two minutes later, Argentine striker Mauro Icardi scored to put the Parisians ahead 1-2. Troyes did not sit back and let PSG attack but instead kept on attacking, however, it was just not meant to be as PSG held on to their slender lead to win their opening game of the Ligue 1.

(Image Credits: AP)