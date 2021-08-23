Ligue 1: Nice-Marseille Match Abandoned After Fans Invade Pitch At Allianz Riviera

The Ligue One match between Nice and Marseille was abandoned on Sunday after some supporters invaded the pitch at the Allianz Riviera in France. The incident took place in the 76th minute with hosts Nice 1-0 ahead and the rival team desperately searching for an equaliser.

Ligue 1 match between Nice & Marseille abandoned due to crowd trouble

It all started when a fan threw a bottle at Marseille sensation Dimitri Payet. An irate Payet then went on to throw it back into the stands as things heated up. When the players threw the bottles back, some of the fans who were seated in the stadium invaded the pitch by breaching the security officials. Things did not end there as the fans came to blows with players. The match was halted and the referee sent the players back to the locker room.

As things turned from bad to worse, there was no choice other than to suspend the game. When it was decided to restart play, Marseille refused to return to the field.

Watch the video here:

Pitch invasion by fans during Nice-Marseille pic.twitter.com/s0drLdN97b — 🚽。 (@gexmsvivi) August 22, 2021

Who said what after the Ligue 1 match came to an abrupt end

“The league decided to restart the match. We decided, for the safety of our players who were attacked, to not restart the match because the safety of our players wasn’t guaranteed,” Marseille president Pablo Longoria said.

“The referee agreed with us. He confirmed to us that safety wasn’t guaranteed, he didn’t want to restart the match. But the league decided to restart. That’s unacceptable for us and that’s why we decided not to restart the match and to return to Marseille", he added.

“It’s disappointing that the match ended this way,” Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivère said.

“Everyone saw what happened. Our fans threw bottles, we can’t deny that. But I think that unfortunately, what sparked things off was the reaction of two Marseille players, to throw back the bottles. After that, it snowballed. I don’t think the Marseille security should have got involved on the pitch and they certainly shouldn’t have hit our players, because two of our players were hit. But that’s not the argument here," he added.

Meanwhile, there were unverified photos circulating on social media of Dimitri Payet with blood and scratches on his back, while teammates Matteo Guendouzi and Luan Peres were pictured with strangle marks on their necks.

Nice warmed up and the match was meant to restart with a Marseille corner. In surreal scenes, since there were no visiting players present to take the corner, the referee blew his whistle and the match was abandoned.

If usual French league rules are applied, an automatic 3-0 victory will be awarded to Nice.

(With inputs from AP)