REN Vs MAR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Schedule

Marseille host Rennes for their Matchday 20 clash in the Ligue 1 2019-20 season. Marseille are currently on the second spot of the points table with 11 wins in 19 games (Draws 5, Losses 3). André Villas-Boas' side has a total of 38 points to their name.

Marseille have not lost a single game in their last five clashes (Wins 4, Draw 1). The hosts have found the net 29 times this season and conceded 21 goals. They have a goal difference of 8.

As for Rennes, they are on the third spot of the points table with 10 wins in 18 games (Draws 3, Losses 5). Rennes have won each other in their last five league games.

The visitors have managed to bag a total of 33 points in the season with a goal difference of 7. The match is scheduled for Saturday, January 10, 2020 (January 11, 1:15 AM IST) at the Roazhon Park.

Here's the REN vs MAR Dream11 prediction.

"𝘖𝘧 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘦 𝘐 𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘢𝘵 𝘢𝘯 𝘰𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘢 𝘥𝘳𝘢𝘸 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘣𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘴𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘺"



🎙André Villas-Boas#SRFCOM pic.twitter.com/Uuw4PxFdDW — Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) January 9, 2020

REN vs MAR Dream11 Prediction

REN vs MAR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper

S Mandanda (MAR) (Points: 14)

Defenders

J Amavi (MAR) (Points: 12.5)

D Caleta-Car (MAR) (Points: 14)

H Sakai (MAR) (Points: 13)

H Traore (REN) (Points: 8.5)

Midfielders

M Sanson (MAR) (Points: 17.5)

E Camavinga (REN) (Points: 9)

R Castillo (REN) (Points: 12)

V Rongier (MAR) (Points: 11.5)

Forwards

D Benedetto (MAR) (Points: 5)

M Niang (REN) (Points: 11.5)

REN vs MAR Dream11 Team, top picks (Predicted Line up)

REN vs MAR Dream11: REN Predicted XI

Mendy; Traore, Da Silva, Morel, Doumbia; Raphinha, Camavinga, Lea Siliki, Bourigeaud; Hunou, Niang

REN vs MAR Dream11: MAR Predicted XI

Pele; Sarr, Caleta-Car, Alvaro Gonzalez, Amavi; Rongier, Kamara, Sanson; Radonjic, Benedetto, Payet

