Ligue 1 Slams FIFA For Mandating Clubs To Release Players For World Cup Qualifiers

With several top European clubs set to face their major challenges in September and October, most leagues are unhappy that FIFA has decided to make it mandatory for the leagues to release their players for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in South America. The latest to join the bandwagon is Ligue 1. The top European leagues have opposed such demands from FIFA as the health challenges posed by the pandemic would mean that players would need to quarantine after returning from the World Cup qualifiers.

Ligue 1 becomes the latest league to slam FIFA

Ligue 1 released an official statement to slam FIFA for their unilateral decision to require clubs to release players for the upcoming South American FIFA World Cup qualifiers. According to the details received from AP, the statement read, "Ligue 1 regrets the total lack of consideration by FIFA of the interests of national championships and clubs as employers of players. This unilateral decision taken in the midst of a pandemic with strong constraints related to the movement of players and the resulting quarantine rules during their return from selection poses major problems for the availability of club staff and the balance of the championships."

FIFA president hopes clubs exempt players for international duty

With the Premier League having earlier decided against sending players for FIFA World Cup qualifiers, FIFA president Gianni Infantino made a plea to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for support. According to AP, Infantino wrote a statement, "I have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and appealed for the necessary support, in particular, so players are not deprived of the opportunity of representing their countries in qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup, which is one of the ultimate honours for a professional footballer."

The statement added, "I have suggested that an approach similar to that adopted by the UK government for the final stages of the Euro 2020 be implemented for the upcoming international matches. Together we have shown solidarity and unity in the fight against COVID-19. Now, I am urging everyone to ensure the release of international players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers."