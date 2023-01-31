Ligue 1 Team Fined €25,000 For Every Game 30-year-old Manager Takes Charge; Here's Why

Ligue 1 outfit Reims will reportedly pay a whopping €25,000 in fines for every game 30-year-old Will Still takes charge as the English coach does not have a UEFA Pro Licence, which is required to manage any club in France's top-flight. The 30-year-old, who is the youngest manager in Europe, is currently studying to earn the license.

Still revealed in a recent conversation that Reims do not mind paying this amount as long as he keeps winning. Under his stint, the club are on an outstanding 12-game unbeaten run. This run also includes a brilliant 1-1 draw against Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Reims pay €25,000 in fines every game Still takes charge

In a conversation with the Daily Mail, Will Still explained the deal he has struck with Reims to pay the €25,000 in fines for every game that he takes charge of. When asked if he pays this amount from his wage, the 30-year-old replied with a laugh, "Well, it's been, sort of, negotiated."

Still further added, "The club said. 'We're ready to invest in your career. just as long as you keep winning!'" Still's dream run with Reims continues as he helped his team register a fantastic 1-1 draw against PSG in their previous game on January 30. Folarin Balogun equalized deep into stoppage time after Neymar gave Christophe Galtier's side the lead in the 51st minute.

When it comes to the Ligue 1 table, Reims are currently in eleventh place with 26 points, 11 points clear of the relegation places, and 11 points behind the European spots. As for PSG, they currently lead the standings with 48 points, three points ahead of second-placed Lens.

Still reveals surprising details of how he got into management

In the same conversation with the Daily Mail, Will Still revealed that he got into football management by playing the Football Manager video game. "I was just like a normal kid playing Football Manager. I spent nights where you get to 10 o'clock in the evening, thinking, 'Ok one more game.' And then you end up at 4 o'clock in the morning: 'Oh, I'm still at it.' But what I realize now, the crazy thing is it's actually so realistic," explained Still.