In a sweet gesture, one of the football greats and Argentina captain Lionel Messi sent a signed 10-Jersey to former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva. She took to Instagram and shared the picture wearing the number 10 La Albiceleste (White and Sky blue) jersey, pointing to her name, Ziva, written on it.

Dhoni’s daughter Ziva posted her photograph wearing the jersey received from Messi and referring to her father, she wrote, ‘Like father like daughter’.

Messi's signed jersey for Jay Shah

It’s important to recollect Cricketer Pragyan Ojha standing with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had recently posted on Instagram holding a signed jersey from Argentina's World Cup-winning player Lionel Messi.

"#GOAT sends his best wishes & signed match jersey for jay bhai! What a humble personality. Hopefully I will get one for myself…. Soon," Ojha captioned the post on Instagram.

Jay Shah congratulated Messi and the Argentine team for emerging victorious in the FIFA world cup. "What an incredible game of football! Both teams played extraordinarily well but congratulations to Argentina for winning their 3rd #FIFAWorldCup! A well-deserved victory," Shah's tweet read.

Argentina clinch FIFA World Cup 2022

Defeating France 4-2 on penalties, Argentina won the World Cup on December 18. Messi netted two goals in the game to help his side win their maiden world championship title in 36 years. He opened the scoring for Argentina with a penalty in the 28th minute. The second goal was scored by Angel Di Maria to put them 2-0 up at halftime. However, Kylian Mbappe scored back-to-back goals to level the score and force extra time.

In extra time, Messi and Mbappe scored a goal each to keep the score at par. The game was thus pushed into a penalty shootout. France missed out on two consecutive penalties to hand Argentina the World Cup trophy. Messi was named the player of the tournament for his outstanding performances. Messi finished the World Cup as the second-highest goal-scorer after France's Mbappe.

Image: Instagram, AP, Ziva Singh Dhoni