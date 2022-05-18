Like Father, Like Son! Cristiano Ronaldo & Son Flex Chiseled Physique On Social Media

On Monday, Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo took to his official social media handle and shared a picture of himself alongside his 11-year-old son. In the picture, Ronaldo and Ronaldo Jr. flex their chiseled physique before going for a freezing cryotherapy session. The 37-year-old and his son stood together outside the cryo chamber to prepare their bodies in the freezing temperatures for the treatment, which helps ease muscle pain.

“Recovery time with my boy,” Ronaldo said captioning the picture. This comes a day after his 28-year-old girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez revealed the name of their newborn daughter as "Bella Esmeralda”. Earlier in April, the couple revealed that their newborn son had died at birth, but their daughter survived. Following the tragic happening, Ronaldo missed Manchester United’s match against Liverpool, which saw fans showing their support for Ronaldo and his family by singing, “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

Premier League Player of the Month for April 2022- Cristiano Ronaldo

Earlier last week, Ronaldo was also announced as the Premier League Player of the Month for April 2022. He scored five times in four games, despite the Red Devils’ poor performance. They managed to pick up only four points in their five games of April, while Ronaldo scored his fifth goal of the month by scoring the equaliser against Chelsea to end April. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 30 EPL games this season while scoring 24 goals in 39 games across competitions. He joined United for his second stint after a transfer from Juventus in the summer of 2021.

“My 2nd Premier League Player Of The Month Award, the 6th in my career. I’m as happy to win today as I was in my early days, the hunger for victory and achievements never fades away. Thanks to everyone that made this possible.” Ronaldo wrote in the caption of a picture where he can be seen holding his Player of the Month Award. This was Ronaldo’s sixth EPL, Player of the Month award which took him second in the charts. Only Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane and former footballer have picked seven awards so far.

Image: Instagram/@cristiano