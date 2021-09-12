'Like He Never Left': Marcus Rashford On Cristiano Ronaldo's Brace For Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show on Saturday after he made his second debut for Manchester United in the Premier League. Ronaldo scored two goals in the game to make a grand comeback. Marcus Rashford, a teammate of Ronaldo's, took to social media to express his joy at the Portuguese attacker's homecoming. On Twitter, Rashford stated that it felt as though Ronaldo never left Manchester United.

As far as Rashford is concerned, the English forward was not available for selection during United's game against Newcastle. He is currently recovering from his shoulder operation. Rashford's celebratory message for Ronaldo came as soon as the former Real Madrid superstar took the first strike of the day.

Like he never left 🤩👏🏾 @Cristiano — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 11, 2021

Manchester United vs Newcastle

Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman provided Ronaldo with an opportunity to open his account as he couldn't hold on to the ball following a kick from Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood. Woodman spilt the ball from his hands and Ronaldo immediately tapped it into the goal post to help United take a 1-0 lead before the end of the first half. Newcastle responded by scoring a goal in the 56th minute and levelling the scoreboard 1-1.

United bounced back after a couple of minutes courtesy of another goal from Ronaldo, who after receiving the ball from Shaw, scored through Woodman's legs to reclaim the lead. Manchester United scored two more goals in the 80th and 90th minute of the match respectively to finish the game 4-1. Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard scored the last two goals for United. On both occasions, Paul Pogba provided with the assist.

Ronaldo created headlines when Premier League club Manchester United announced on August 27 that the legendary Portugal attacker will return to the club for a second stint. As soon as the news of Ronaldo joining his former English team surfaced, social media handles of Manchester United surged through the roof. In his first stint with the United, Ronaldo joined the club in 2003, when he was just 18 years old. He went on to win the FA Cup in his first season, three consecutive Premier League titles, the Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup with the team.

